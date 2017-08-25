Users who bought the Essential phone are now faced with shipping delays.
The Essential Phone was announced near the end of May, with the promise the device would ship sometime in June. June and July came and went, and last week, Essential announced the phone was finally available for purchase from its own site and retail partners. However, the saga is not yet over.
Numerous Android Central forum users are reporting that they have not received shipping notices, despite Essential's promises that the device would ship within seven days of purchase. Essential is using a third party service, Affirm, to handle the shipping and customer service for the device. Some users have had luck with Affirm, while others are unable to contact the company to cancel their orders. Our one and only Mr. Mobile tried and failed to cancel his order for a few days before getting the cancellation processed.
Meanwhile, users that preordered from Best Buy are reporting that they are not expecting to receive the device until September 8. Best Buy's website lists September 8 for the shipping date right now, so buying the phone straight from Essential will still probably be faster.
We're beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone's patience!— Essential (@essential) August 25, 2017
Essential acknowledged the shipping issues in a tweet and said orders would be shipping soon. We will update this article if users begin receiving tracking information.
Are you waiting on your Essential Phone? Let us know down below!
Of course it is....one plus all over again
Although their first phone launched at less than half the price of this, making it quite compelling to take the chance...
How can anyone have confidence in this company? If it wasn't for Rubin this thing would have been dead long ago. Even with him I personally wouldn't buy into their future.
Couldn't agree more. I can't remember such a botched launch and continuous delays/broken promises. And everything is pointing to horrific customer service, so if there are any problems or you need to return a phone, good luck...
Exactly, they're trading almost entirely on Rubin's name.
I'm right there with you in not caring about the fact he's attached.
I'm surprised AC hasn't posted a review yet. Other sites have, and said the Camera sucked, especially for a phone that cost $700
They spoke about it during their podcast...
And they basically said the camera sucks, especially for a phone that costs $700.
Sounds like the camera app is constantly unstable.
We posted an initial review, and spoke about the phone on the latest podcast if you want some more thoughts.
We'll have a complete review soon. Trying to get a good feel for how this thing is actually going to perform for people. Don't want to rush that.
I am awaiting the phone and reserved the phone in May and ordered the phone August 16th as soon as I got the email. No email yet on it shipping.
Rather disillusioned at this point, we've been misdirected so many times. If it ships great, if not by Monday then I'll be cancelling my order as well.
My credit card was fully charged on Tuesday (8/22). Have not heard anything about shipping. Sent a follow up email this morning asking when they expect to ship. No response.
If I had to do it over again, I would not have ordered the phone. The company should get its communications and logistics act together before they solicit customers. :(
Exactly. I can forgive shipping delays and regulatory hiccups from a new company (although Rubin isn't exactly a stranger to this business, so it's less forgivable in this case), but lack of communication about issues speaks to a disregard for customers that makes me hesitant to trust the company in general.
I love how these companies are more than happy to take your money but then they fall flat on their face when it comes to something as basic as giving you what you paid for.
Essentially a bust
Another hit piece on the Essential phone brought to you by Samsung's money.
Alternatively, Essential screwed up and got legitimately called out.
Let's assume for a second that android central and it's contributors are for sale in the way you suggest (seems unlikely)... why would Samsung waste the money? Do you honestly think they see Essential as anything close to a threat?
Loosen your foil hat, it seems to be restricting blood flow.
Uhhh what
Essential might just be.... no good.
In other AC news, another Note 8 article.
How many L is this company gonna take
You cannot help but think that they rushed this to get it out before the Note8 announcement and tried to get a ship date before the Note8 shipped. Personally, this feels like a fly-by-night operation even if it is a "billion dollar" company on paper.
This is the kind of company that you buy its product if version 2 or 3 are viable. Mr. Mobile's review showed that they don't even have decent customer service. Avoid. Sad, because this phone is very tempting -- the camera makes it a deal breaker.
Essential Phone's are the Clippers of Android.
Sick burn.
I got a response from them in less than 24 hours, no issues with Essentials customer service. I see lots of Samsung people in here who never had any intentions of buying this phone. I am tired of the same crap build Samlag from Korea, it's time for a phone that has a premium build, and in regards to the camera, it already got better with one update and will continue to get better with future software releases, I don't use the phone camera for SERIOUS photography, only kids do, I stick to my DSLR for serious shooting.
Super. You're in the minority. Enjoy your bubble.
What Bubble are you talking about.
Lol I'm amazed at how you continue to suck these people off. I've had the absolute worse customer service experience ever with any company I've dealt with. That's no fluff that's the honest truth. My first email went 3 days before any response. Cust service number that never went answered and had to leave a freaking message to get a call back the next day and then 5 days before I got my second email response from them.
But of course your response continue to be so Stellar of this crap a$$ cust service company. If they this $hitty now how you expect to get warranty service or returns?
But keep fluffing them up. All I see is red flags and should have thought twice before ordering this fiasco.
If you sounded the same as you do in this post then I can understand why they never responded to you.
I patiently await my tracking#. To be honest, besides a couple small details in the hardware, this is the exact phone I'd hoped someone would build to replace my 6P.
Same here, tired of the same all glass fragile body cheap built, bloatware filled Chinese/Korean phone options, the Note 8 needs 6 GB of ram, but even that will not save it, heck my cheap daily driver Nexus 5X is smoother than the Samlag S7 which also gets hot like a toaster oven, which is my backup phone.
I got charged 8/21 and no shipping info yet. I expect maybe we will see shipping email tonight around 11 pm EST.
Damn, what a sh*t show. Hopefully they get it together, but there have been a lot of missteps between May and late August.
Maybe generation 2 or 3, if they're still around.
Why do you care, did you order one.