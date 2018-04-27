It's been almost a year since the Essential Phone was first revealed last May, and during that time, we've seen countless software updates that have continually made the phone better and better. Now, Essential is bringing the phone and all of its accessories to France, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The Essential Phone has only been available in the United States and Canada, so this expanded release is great to see. It'll cost the equivalent of its current pricing in the U.S. ($499 for Black Moon/Pure White and $599 for Stellar Gray) and customers in these countries will "bear any shipping, duties or tax costs."

Additionally, customers in Canada now have the option of buying the phone unlocked through Essential's website instead of having to go through Telus.

In addition to the Essential Phone itself, folks in Canada, France, Japan, and the UK can also head to Essential.com to purchase the 360 Camera, Earphones HD, official fast charger, and other available accessories.

