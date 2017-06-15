Telus nabs Andy Rubin's Essential Phone for sole distribution up in Canada.
This was unexpected. Essential Phone, the titanium-and-ceramic wünderhandset from Android creator Andy Rubin's company of the same name, will debut in Canada later this summer on Telus.
The company said in a press release that the phone will be available for pre-order at the end of July, with availability later this summer. According to Rubin, Telus was chosen as the sole carrier "due to our strong alignment on the importance of continuous innovation and support for consumer choice."
Essential announced earlier this month that the Phone would be available for $699 when it goes on sale unlocked in the U.S. Sprint then came out as the sole U.S. carrier offering the phone. With Telus locked in for Canadian distribution, it would seem that Essential's strategy is in place.
Canadian pricing hasn't been confirmed just yet, but Telus said it will be available outright — likely for close to $1,000 given today's exchange rates — or on subsidy with select shared data plans. Telus also plans to sell Essential's 4K 360-degree camera accessory in its stores.
I must say the Essential is growing on me.
This or the Pixel 2, decisions......decisions.......
You could always wait, the Pixel 2 won't come until September/October, and the Essential phone is launching this summer but will still be available by the time the Pixel 2 launches
I don't understand why any manufacturer would ever want to make their phones exclusive to one carrier. How could that possibly benefit them?
I think it's also to get them to an existing customer base and more people, if Essential only sold the phone unlocked from them, they may not sell as many because they're a new company
Depends on the deal. See, if they sign with everyone and it's placed in the back if the stored with all the others that did the same and didn't pay for premium space, it's not going to sell. If they signed an exclusivity deal, that usually includes a strong push from the carrier and a prime spot in the store to reach the average consumer. When you're a startup, it's probably best that way to get "free" publicity in front of the store.
I'm going to have to switch company!