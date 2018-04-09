The Essential Phone is one of the best-looking phones on the market, and while the overall experience is not perfect, it continues to get better with software updates.

As part of Amazon's Innovation Day, which promotes and discounts awesome products from up-and-coming startups, Amazon Canada is now selling the $500 Essential Phone and its ordinarily-$125 Earphones HD USB-C headphones for $550 CAD total, which is a pretty great deal. The phone sells for $460 outright at TELUS, its exclusive carrier partner in Canada, but this is the first time it's been sold unlocked from an online retailer.

The phone is available from Amazon in both Pure White and Halo Gray colors, neither of which are offered by TELUS at the moment. Given that premium phones are becoming more and more expensive in Canada — the OnePlus 5T cost $620 while it was available — this is a bargain for a very nice phone and a decent pair of USB-C headphones.

