If you've received an email from Essential asking for additional information, do not reply to it.

The Essential Phone is finally going out to customers after lenghty delays, but the company isn't done with its share of controversy yet. An email that's going out to customers from an Essential support account (customercare@essential.com) is soliciting additional information in the form of a photo ID to process shipments. While the address itself is legitimate, it looks like the company's customers have been targeted by a phishing attack.

Judging by the responses to the Reddit thread, the hacker found a way into the company's mailserver. Here's the email in its entirety:

Hi, Our order review team requires additional verifying information to complete the processing of your recent order. This verification is performed to protect against unauthorized use of your payment information and similar to what is conducted for in-person purchases. Please provide an alternative email and phone number to confirm this purchase.. We would like to request a picture of a photo ID (e.g. driver's license, state ID, passport) clearly showing your photo, signature and address. NOTE: the address on the ID should match the billing address listed on your recent order. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation. Once verified, we look forward to shipping your order. Thanks! Essential Products Customer Care

For its part, Essential has mentioned that it has taken steps to "mitigate the issue:"

We're aware of & looking into a recent e-mail received by some customers. We've taken steps to mitigate & will update with more info soon. — Essential (@essential) August 30, 2017

Did you receive an email from Essential requesting verifying information?