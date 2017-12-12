Twelve South PlugBug all-in-one global power adapter

A piece of essential gear for your more international phone charging needs, this little adapter lets you plug in and charge your iPhone anywhere in the world.

iClever 800A Peak 20000mAh car jump starter

If you have one of these in your car, you'll have an 800A emergency jump starter if your battery dies or a 20000mAh portable battery charger when your phone does.

Aukey 300W Power Inverter with 2 outlets and 2 USB ports

Use your car's battery to create power for your mobile devices on the road. This power inverter can juice up a laptop, a smartphone, or any number of gadgets.

Seneo wireless charging pad and stand

This minimalist stand works with any phone, including Android phones or the new iPhone X, that charges wirelessly. Set your phone horizontally or vertically and keep it powered up while still being able to see the screen.

Scosche 2-port USB Car Charger

I bought one of these car chargers back in 2014, and it has lasted longer than two different cars. Simple but effective and built to last.

Mophie Juice Pack protective battery case for iPhone 7

A case like this is perfect for an extended night on the town. If you know you won't be a wall flower anytime soon and want to keep your phone servicable, grab this on your way out the door.

Anker Powerline+ 3-foot Micro USB Cable

Don't get caught out in the wilderness, like your car or an airport, without a charging cable handy. These Anker cords work like a charm.

Anker Powerline II 3-foot Lightning Cable

Lightning cables are like socks. You think you've got plenty but then one or two always end up disappearing for no reason. Stay stocked up on charging cables that have gone as low as $8 recently.

Anker QC 3.0 5-port USB wall charger

Stop for a moment and think about how many devices you have to charge these days. Your headphones, your smartphone, your computer... Charge all of them from the same place with this 5-port wall charger.

Aukey QC 3.0 30000mAh USB-C Portable Charger

If you're going to get one portable charger, get one to rule them all. This Aukey device has enough power for a Nintendo Switch or whatever smartphone you own.

Ghostek NRGbag backpack with 16000mAh power bank built in

Sure, you could get a portable charger and throw it in your pack on the way out the door. Or you could save yourself some time and get a backpack with the charger built right in. Just plug in your gear while you're traveling and never worry about running out of power.

Charlemain 2-in-1 Lightning/Micro USB cables (6-feet, 3-pack)

Switch between charging your Micro-USB and Lightning devices without needing to grab a new cable. These are perfect for the car so that your whole family can keep charged up.

AmazonBasics micro USB to Lightning adapter

You're not the purist you pretend to be. I know you've got an iPad and an Android smartphone in the same bag! Charge them both with the same cord with this adapter.

Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger

I think I speak for everyone when I say "Thank you, world, that all modern phones now come with wireless charging!" Now all we need is wireless charging that works from anywhere as long as you're connected to Wi-Fi.

Nomad Battery Lightning Cable

A battery pack built right into the cable you use to charge your phone? We aren't joking, and this is a gift that anyone would love to receive.