Essential 360 Camera + Facebook Live 360 = ❤

One of the biggest draws for Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is the two-pin connection system on the back that allows for modular accessories. Unfortunately, for the time being, the only one that's available is the company's 360 Camera. Essential's snap-on 360 camera is actually pretty good, but one area where it's been lacking since its release is proper app support.

Thankfully, with the latest update to the Essential 360 Camera, you can now livestream videos in 360-degrees to Facebook Live 360. This is a feature we've been eagerly anticipating, and accessing it is quite simple.

You can livestream to Facebook Live 360 right through the camera app.

Once the Essential 360 Camera is connected to your Essential Phone, go to the 360 Live page once its companion app opens up and then tap on the red "Live" icon. Add your Facebook account details, allow the Camera to have the necessary permissions, and then choose who you want to be able to see your livestream.

You can type in a description if you'd like, and from here, tapping the red "Live" icon again will then start the Facebook Live 360 stream. When you're ready to stop, tap the square "Stop" button.

We're still waiting for 360-degree livestream support for YouTube and Twitter, but until then, this is undoubtedly a welcome addition.