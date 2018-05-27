ESPN and Riot games have entered into a multi-year agreement to stream esports competitions on the ESPN+ app.

It'll start June 16 with the North American League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split. Ten teams will go against each other twice each season, with 18 matches for each, and one match per day. The matches will stream live on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday.

The finals will be Sept. 8-9 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.. Three teams will qualify for the League of Legends World Championship in South Korea. That competition will put 24 teams from 14 regional leagues up against each other later in the fall.

The LoL teams competing in the North American LCS are: