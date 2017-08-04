Autonomous makes some great office products. Whether you work from home or in a corporate setting, or somewhere in between, you will definitely want to add at least one of them to your space. And we are here to help you do just that! One of our readers is going to take home an ErgoChair to make his or her office not only more comfortable but stylish as well. Keep reading for all the info and to get entered!

The ErgoChair is Italian designed, fully-adjustable, and has a tilt tension mechanism that allows you to tailor the support and resistance of the chair to suit your needs. Pair that with the breathable and responsive Korean mesh back and you have the perfect harmony of materials and tools to find the balance you need throughout the day. The aerated chair back is cool, firm and flexible responding to your individual shape while providing support. Carefully selected materials, world-class manufacturing, and rigorous testing all add up to the perfect ergonomic design.

It's the ultimate chair:

Foam seat molds to your body as you move throughout the day.

Customizable tilt tension and seat position to perfectly balance your weight and lock into place or adjust for a change in posture.

Wide five-wheel base for mobility and stability.

Arm rests adjustable on three axes: up and down, back and forward and right to left, for tailored support.

Adjustable Lumbar Support meets the curve of your back to reduce strain and fatigue.

Wide curved ergonomic headrest tilts at an angle of up to 45 degrees and can be raised or lowered to suit you.

It's so awesome that our own Modern Dad Phil mentioned it in his office toys video! You can check that out below.

On to the contest!

The Prize: One lucky reader will win an Autonomous ErgoChair, in their choice of color!

The Rules: There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values, in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks by clicking each option in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until August 17th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date.

PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply sending out a new tweet. Make sure you tweet daily AND log your entry in the widget to maximize your odds of winning!

Good luck everyone!

