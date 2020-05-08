Keeping your digital library up-to-date with your favorite shows and movies is always a smart idea. With streaming rights being traded from service to service, you never know when you might lose access to something if you're just watching on Netflix or another streaming service. Take Friends for instance. The show was taken off Netflix on January 1 earlier this year and hasn't been available on any streaming sites since. It's set to debut on HBO Max once the service goes live for audiences later this month, but if you don't want to pay $15 per month, there's a better option to consider today.
iTunes has the complete series of Friends on sale for just $49.99 for a limited time. This is one of the lowest prices it's ever reached, and for over 230 episodes, that's like paying just 21 cents each. The collection includes all ten seasons in digital HD.
$90 off
Friends: The Complete Series (Digital HD)
One of the best deals to ever reach the Friends: Complete Series on Digital HD is now live at iTunes! Snag all 236 episodes for less than half of its usual cost so you can catch up with the gang whenever you'd like.
$49.99
$139.99 $90 off
Shows and movies purchased at iTunes can be viewed using the Apple TV app, which means you don't need an Apple or iOS device to watch. The Apple TV app can be downloaded on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku streaming devices, and even some smart TVs.
Even more complete TV series are on sale at iTunes for a limited time, such as The Wire for $39.99, Fresh Off the Boat for $19.99, and How I Met Your Mother for $49.99.
iTunes has single seasons on sale as well, including every season of The 100. At just $4.99 each, this actually ends up being a cheaper way to purchase the show than with the 'Seasons 1 - 5' collection that iTunes has on sale for $39.99. Visit iTunes now for a better look before these deals get a chance to disappear.
HBO Max is set to launch on May 27, so there's still a few weeks before you can sign up for that service. However, by pre-ordering right now, you can lock in a discounted rate of $11.99 per month for a full year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Even with a shift in focus, Windows 10X still won't beat Chrome OS
Microsoft is abandoning dual-display devices for now and is going to focus on Chromebook clones with Windows 10X. Because it turned out so well the last couple of times ...
How up-to-date is the software on your Samsung Galaxy phone?
Slow software updates plague Android phones from numerous companies, but some are getting better. Samsung's been making strides lately to really up its update game, so we decided to survey some of our AC forum members to see how it's been paying off.
Thanks to Google Fi, my phone bill dropped $50/month during this pandemic
There are issues with Google Fi's usage-based billing, but in times when we are at home a lot, it saves you a ton of money — without changing anything.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.