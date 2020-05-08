Keeping your digital library up-to-date with your favorite shows and movies is always a smart idea. With streaming rights being traded from service to service, you never know when you might lose access to something if you're just watching on Netflix or another streaming service. Take Friends for instance. The show was taken off Netflix on January 1 earlier this year and hasn't been available on any streaming sites since. It's set to debut on HBO Max once the service goes live for audiences later this month, but if you don't want to pay $15 per month, there's a better option to consider today.

iTunes has the complete series of Friends on sale for just $49.99 for a limited time. This is one of the lowest prices it's ever reached, and for over 230 episodes, that's like paying just 21 cents each. The collection includes all ten seasons in digital HD.

$90 off Friends: The Complete Series (Digital HD) One of the best deals to ever reach the Friends: Complete Series on Digital HD is now live at iTunes! Snag all 236 episodes for less than half of its usual cost so you can catch up with the gang whenever you'd like. $49.99 $139.99 $90 off See at iTunes

Shows and movies purchased at iTunes can be viewed using the Apple TV app, which means you don't need an Apple or iOS device to watch. The Apple TV app can be downloaded on devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku streaming devices, and even some smart TVs.

Even more complete TV series are on sale at iTunes for a limited time, such as The Wire for $39.99, Fresh Off the Boat for $19.99, and How I Met Your Mother for $49.99.

iTunes has single seasons on sale as well, including every season of The 100. At just $4.99 each, this actually ends up being a cheaper way to purchase the show than with the 'Seasons 1 - 5' collection that iTunes has on sale for $39.99. Visit iTunes now for a better look before these deals get a chance to disappear.

HBO Max is set to launch on May 27, so there's still a few weeks before you can sign up for that service. However, by pre-ordering right now, you can lock in a discounted rate of $11.99 per month for a full year.