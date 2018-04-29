Arguably the hottest phone of the year, so far, is the Samsung Galaxy S9+, with its 6.2-inch QHD+ Super Amoled screen, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, dual aperture camera lens, and powerhouse 6GB of RAM. This is the phone for anyone and everyone who loves to watch movies and TV shows on their phone, play games non-stop, and keep productive on the go, thanks to such a large screen.

You'd normally have to pay $839 to buy this beast of a flagship, but if you enter right now at Android Central Digital Offers, you could win one of your very own for free! All you have to do is sign up and you're in it to win it!