A hot phone and a year of free service could be yours, FREE!

Android Central is teaming up with Mint SIM for the Ultimate Google Pixel 2 Giveaway!

One lucky winner will receive their choice of either a Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. That's not all! A great phone deserves a service that provides awesome and reliable LTE data along with unlimited text and calls.

Thanks to Mint SIM, the winner will also receive a prepaid SIM card good for one year of paid service that includes 10GB of data per month with unlimited talk and text. We're big fans of Mint SIM, thanks in part to its low-cost plans and nationwide 4G LTE coverage. For savvy shoppers, it's the perfect service to pair with any unlocked phone, including the Pixel 2.

Now on to the giveaway!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will win their choice of Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and a year of service from Mint SIM!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are several ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Please note that while the giveaway is open internationally, Mint SIM only provides service in the U.S., and no substitutions for that part of the prize will be made. It's up to you to determine if the phone will work on your carrier. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until November 15, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!

Enter Android Central's Ultimate Google Pixel Giveaway!