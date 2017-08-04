Go wireless with the TREBLAB X11 earbuds!

Wireless headphones are here to stay. One by one, phone manufacturers are removing the trusted 3.5mm headphone jack from their latest flagship devices as wires are replaced by a Bluetooth connection. Many people are resistant to this because, for the longest while, Bluetooth earbuds were very expensive. But there are deals to be had!

That's why you need to take advantage of this great offer by from Android Central Digital Offers. You can get these stylish and sleek wireless headphones from TREBLAB for just $32.99. Whether you're running, working out, doing chores, or just going about your commute, these buds will deliver your favorite soundtrack over Bluetooth audio, with features like passive noise cancellation and a built-in mic so you can answer calls without breaking your stride.

You're able to use these earbuds as a pair, or individually as a single earpiece while driving in your car. You can expect about 6 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. They're fully recharged in around 2 hours using the included micro USB charging cable.

The TREBLAB X11 are made in the USA and come with all the accessories you need including six different eartips to choose from, a carrying case and charging cables. You can get your pair in your choice of color: Red/Black, White, Teal, and Pink.

Originally, these earbuds sell for $200 but you can [save 83% with this deal from Android Central Digital Offers! Act fast — with a price this good, this deal won't last long!

See at Android Central Digital Offers