Wireless headphones are here to stay. One by one, phone manufacturers are removing the trusted 3.5mm headphone jack from their latest flagship devices as wires are replaced by a Bluetooth connection. Many people are resistant to this because, for the longest while, Bluetooth headphones were very expensive. But there are new styles to choose from and deals to be had!

That's why you need to take advantage of this great offer by from Android Central Digital Offers. You can get these sleek looking wireless earphones from Treblab for just $39.99. These are perfect for your daily commute or for wearing around the office, delivering up to 9 hours of your favorite music on a single charge (It takes two hours to charge them fully). They include awesome features including a carrying case, six sets of ear-tips, and a magnetic function for keeping the ear buds together when they're not in use. There's also noise canceling technology so you can tune out the outside world as needed.

The 1Voice Sonic Bluetooth Headphones typically sold for around $100, but you'll save 76% thanks to this deal from Android Central! But don't delay — this deal won't last long!

See at Android Central Digital Offers