The end of the headphone jack has spurred an interest in high-quality audio components, but where does the madness stop?
Everything I do revolves around music. It's always been this way — as a kid I would sit on the floor in my carpeted living room creating hours of mix tapes from my father's classic rock cassettes, returning to my bed to close my eyes and exist between two worlds.
As a teenager, I spent nearly all of my money on headphones, poring through the Head-Fi forums to discover the best possible combination of music source, headphone brand, and emotional state. I amassed a collection of over-the-ear closed headphones and in-ear monitors, of custom amplifiers, DACs and cables. I paid attention to everything, and nothing was good enough. As I approached college and moved into a tiny dorm room, my headphone collection got sold to pay for textbooks and expensive coffee, for first dates and, inevitably, other technology. Though the iPod certainly catalyzed my regression to lower-quality portable audio, it was a confluence of factors that caused me to leave that addictive, expensive world behind.
I spent a long time building a collection of expensive audio equipment only to sell it and start all over again 15 years later.
That itch stayed dormant until a couple of years ago. I re-purchased a pair of headphones, the Beyerdynamic DT770, that I had worn so much as a teenager, the damn things had fallen apart; to push them, I dusted off a solid-state headphone amplifier that had been sitting in storage for over a decade.
But like the multitudinous reasons I left behind audiophilia in the early 2000s, the itch that caused me to re-up on a devastatingly expensive hobby has its roots in my current job, in reviewing phones. For so long — and I largely blame Apple for this — it was the "headphones in the box" appeal that made it useful to plug those recognizable white earbuds into the standard 3.5mm jack. The thin sound wasn't necessarily good, but unless someone was curating a collection of high-quality MP3s, either ripped from an increasingly-ignored CD collection, or downloaded legitimately (or otherwise) from a trusted site, the returns on spending much more than a few dollars on a pair of nice headphones were largely wasted.
I'm not going to pretend that no one used good headphones between the years of 2001 and 2016 — that would be absurd. Of course high-quality equipment was popular and, in many cases, ubiquitous in the right circles. Lossless music files offset the potential inconveniences in leaving behind physical media for the digital. And wireless headphones, an expensive pipe dream when I was growing up, began sounding pretty good, even at prices 15-year-old me wouldn't have balked at.
The iPod made it easy to carry thousands of songs in your pocket, and just as easy to forget what music was supposed to sound like.
But, ironically, the slow death of the headphone jack has, if not facilitated a resurgence in high-end equipment itself, brought the importance of quality components back into the conversation. Phones like the LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1 and HTC U11 emphasize high-quality DACs and powerful amps as they would impressive cameras and multi-day battery life. The market is also being divided into those companies retaining the classic 3.5mm (Samsung, LG, Sony) and those that aren't (Apple, Google, HTC).
For the most part, I use wired headphones at home and wireless on the go. Given how often I change devices, I can't take for granted that a favorite pair of earbuds will work with the phone in my pocket, nor that I can remember to stuff one of the dozen dongles I've accumulated since the Moto Z shipped with one in the summer of 2016.
I also don't stress too much about sound quality when I'm mobile; as I've grown older, I've come to accept that, unless I am actively reviewing a composition, music is for listening, not scrutinizing. As long as the Bluetooth connection is solid, the seal in my ears good, and the quality good enough to keep me engaged, I don't much care if they're $24 Ankers or $350 Sonys. Of course, the more expensive they are, the more I'm able to appreciate the subtleties in my favorite recordings, and the better the sound displacement, the less I am distracted by the outside world.
One of those great expensive headphones is from a Chinese company trying to compete with Sony and Bose in North America. The $350 FIIL IICONs (pronouned "Feel Icons") are big, plastic, and unabashedly simple, but they have some of the best sound I've ever heard from a pair of wireless headphones. An accompanying app lets you tweak equalizer settings and adjust the intensity of the excellent active noise cancellation, too, which is nice, and a gesture area on the right earcup can adjust volume and switch tracks.
These days, I care more about how easy it is to listen to music for a long time than how good that music sounds.
I've also discovered — and stay with me here — neckbuds. I had largely dismissed the design after receiving and immediately hating a pair of LG Tone headphones from the G4 launch event in 2015, but I heard such good things about the 2017 refresh that I picked up a pair of the sub-$100 Tone Infinims and immediately fell in love. Neckbuds take the pressure off your head and ears by resting most of the equipment around the neck. They sound great, have easy-to-use controls and, most importantly, are incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods.
I've also thoroughly enjoyed testing and comparing the $129 Fitbit Flyer and Jaybird X3 headphones, which I've employed during my workouts to great effect. Unfortunately, I seem to have a weirdly-shaped left ear and can't get a solid seal with either of them despite multiple sizes of tip, wing, and flange.
There's also the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless, which are currently my favorite wired and wireless headphone alike. At home, they stay in my solid-state amp hooked into my MacBook Pro, and are superb on trips and in places active noise cancellation isn't necessary.
And, finally, I just indulged and bought myself a pair of dream headphones: the Sennheisher HD600s. Sort of. These are a custom-built version of those venerable open-back headphones from Massdrop, a company that works with brands to deliver improved or modified versions of existing audiophile products. Back when I was 15, all I wanted was a pair of HD600s, but they were way too expensive, and I didn't have the equipment necessary to drive them properly. Now, a bit older with a fuller bank account — well, here goes nothing.
Here are a couple other things to keep in mind this week.
- The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch on Thursday — can't believe it's only four days away. These phones intrigue me, and I can't wait to see whether they live up to their lofty expectations.
- The hardware bug that led to the permanent disabling of the Google Home Mini's top touch area is unfortunate, but won't hurt sales. It's just a silly, silly thing that could have been avoided.
- I think I'm finally getting closer to thinking about maybe kind of buying a VR headset.
- This, from Disney, is an amazing accomplishment. Kudos.
- You'll be able to read about it tomorrow, but I really, really like the Sony Xperia XZ1. So does Andrew.
- This week's podcast was really good, and addresses a number of important topics around privacy, security, and beer.
- 🙄
- 🤔
👋
-Daniel
Reader comments
End of the headphone jack, rise of the audiophile
Your custom amp and HD600s will bring you back to the dark side.
Also, you are awesome and totally should be listening to great music with great equipment :)
Except the Massdrop 6XX's are based on the 650's, and not the 600's. :)
Edit: The only custom part is the color and model number. The rest is IDENTICAL, which is why they were such a steal when they launched (and still are).
Also, i totally want a Bottlehead Crack to go with mine....
I had to resist when Daniel showed me earlier this week (been staying off Massdrop because I have no willpower). Sinking every extra penny into my other addiction in the garage. Dad finally gave me his Vette and I have to touch every piece and buy all the things :P
ONE HOBBY AT A TIME JERRY
lol
I really want a DAC that does MQA with the BHC. I think that would be heaven. But also $$$$
The first part sounds like my wife :P
Doesn't Sony's new Walkman (the crazy cheap $800 one) use MQA (and DSD/PCM)? If so, buy it and buy the BHC kit to build yourself. You'd be set for like $1,100
Yes, as does the Onkyo and Pioneer.
Meridian and Audioquest are also reasonably priced DAC's but don't have the right output.
I wouldn't bother wasting time or money worrying about MQA, it's just another proprietary money-grab. It's also ultimately a lossy codec, so while I can see why it's useful for streaming where bandwidth is limited, it still seems that ultimately you'd want a lossless format if you're really concerned about quality
EVEN BETTER!
What I'm curious about is whether you've had audio dropouts with headphones like the Bose QC35s when out & about. It happens occasionally with mine and is a bit annoying, but otherwise I love having no wires when portable.
I find at home I'm not using headphones much when listening to music, as my home theatre system handles that for me. Admittedly I could do with a better audio setup at home, but haven't decided what to get yet.
I have dropouts with my MDR-1000X, but only in a crowd, and only when facing a certain direction.
For me it's usually somewhat busy streets; maybe car Bluetooth systems interfere with the connection or something.
I don't see much on the subject - one issue, unless I'm totally mistaken, is having to choose (as I'm unwilling to replace existing wired headphones /buds) between charging my devices or listening to them.
I just don't see a scenario that I'd move to a device without a jack.
Keeping my 2016 Pixel until it explodes, and this is why. The audio on it isn't great (in fact it sucks as bad as most every other phone) but my well-worn and comfy Sonys plug into the hole God intended them to plug into.
If I need something better I just toss the V10 into my bag.
There are a few headphones that can pipe music through their micro-USB port, so a USB-C to micro-USB cable would work in those cases.
Not that that excuses the lack of a 3.5mm jack.
What headphones do that?
Being a audiophile was lost long a go, compressed audio, mp3, digital, small little speakers, all gone. Move on people. It's not the end of the world. It's a world of convenience, been that way for a long time.
It's not lost at all. In fact, it's making a huge comeback. And not just with headphones.
Nothing convenient about having Bluetooth earbuds die at the worst time or having one more thing to charge at night.
I have Terabytes of hard drive space and a box filled with spare Russian vacuum tubes that says differently :)
Wav/FLAC take loads of space!!!
But I will say, to this day, I still love the sound of vinyl
I don't know about you guys but I don't want a constant wire dangling from my ears, and having to tuck that wire underneath my shirt (inconvenient) or having it free wave where it could get snatched by any immobile object (inconvenient). Its why I never cared for wired earbuds. Bluetooth, I just feel a lot more free to do what I want.
I don't know about you guys but I don't want a constant wire dangling from my ears, and having to tuck that wire underneath my shirt (inconvenient) or having it free wave where it could get snatched by any immobile object (inconvenient). Its why I never cared for wired earbuds. Bluetooth, I just feel a lot more free to do what I want.
I don't want one more gizmo to charge, that will fall dead regularly while I'm using it, that costs more or sounds worse, and is less reliable and less comfy to use.
Also, I like FM radio on my phones, and that uses the wired headset as antenna.
I pretty much never have a problem with my Bluetooth headphones being dead. Jaybird X3s. I love them, and I definitely hate having to deal with wires.
I don't think most people who actually use Bluetooth headphones deal too much with that issue...I think it's more of the ppl who don't use them but made up in their mind that a problem exist
One thing I've really enjoyed about having Oreo that past two days has been the new LDAC codec. I have last year's Sony MDR-1000X headphones and with LDAC enabled on my phone music sounds as good as it does with a Dragonfly Black DAC and 3.5mm cable.
I did run into some really bad interference when I was using my paper shredder earlier, though.
I love the MDR 1000x headphones. They are my favorite Bluetooth headphones I've purchased so far. I still look at a high end headphones as well that are wired but have no idea what to even look for as far as features etc.
When you’re listening to FLACs....
....on $5 earbuds
Me in a nutshell
I wish they made that same case for the pixel 2, ugh.
I was thankful to find Bowers & Wilkins P9 headphones as an item I could redeem with airmiles... Sure, a tonne of airmiles... But worth it. Otherwise, I wouldn't have spent $1000 on them.
That said, the P9s are exceptionally durable, and a joy to listen to.
I've never used ear buds to listen to music... The sound is bad and I don't think they are good for your hearing.
Yes, I once owned the top Beats headphones... The ear pads fell apart... Awful.
Back to ear buds... What a lot of people don't realise is that due to their popularity, music recording engineers began to push more mid range sound on records because that range is what sounds best in ear buds. Kids will buy more music that sounds good... And mid range sounds best in ear buds.
I'm not a fan of yet more batteries that wireless headphones require. I don't believe for an instant there is a rational argument to end the headphone jack in phones... To save one mm? The thin phone mantra is another topic, and a concept taken too far. Ie. I'll trade 3-4mm for substantial cell phone battery use gain.
LOL, where is the environmental crowd? Yet more chargeable batteries? C'mon.
"Nothing convenient about having Bluetooth earbuds die at the worst time or having one more thing to charge at night." This is exactly what's wrong with OEM's removing headphone jacks. I don't care how good wireless sound may become as long as I have to worry about my headphones/earbuds running out of juice. Wired headphones rule now and always and Quad-DACS should be standard equipment on all Flagship smartphones.
My setup:
Headphone: Audeze LCD XC upgraded to carbon fiber headband
DAC AMP: Centrance HiFi M8
CABLE: 2 meter pure silver strands in XLR balanced connector
Source: FLAC 16/24/32 bit USB audio. 24 and 32 bit are difficult to find unless you rip them yourselves.
Portable. Powerful. Convenient. Customizeable. Utilitarian. Yes it is addicting chasing the latest high and eek out the best performance combo. Took many months of research. The only thing that can satisfy me now is probably STAX.
How old are you that you were frequenting internet forums when you were a teenager?