It looks like there may be hope for the Honor 8 after all.

The Honor 8 was one of the best mid-range phones of 2016 and the Honor 7X has already proven to be the budget phone to beat for 2018. Now, according to Honor France's Twitter account, both phones will be getting even better thanks to incoming EMUI 8.0 updates.

EMUI 8.0 is the custom software skin that's found on Honor and Huawei phones, and it's the first version of EMUI that's based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It's no surprise that the Honor 7X will get the update seeing as how it was just released last month, but we are pleasantly surprised to see the Honor 8 on the list.

In mid-January, Honor's India account on Twitter announced that the Honor 8 wouldn't be updated to Oreo/EMUI 8.0 due to "hardware and software limitations." A representative from the company then made it seem like certain EMUI 8.0 features would be ported to the Honor 8 without actually updating it to Oreo, but this latest Tweet suggests that the phone will get the full EMUI 8.0 treatment.

Both the Honor 7X and Honor 8 are scheduled for the EMUI 8.0 update in Q2 of this year for users in France, but we should see it released for all regions at or around the same time.

