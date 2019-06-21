Empire of Sin takes place in the Chicago crime network of the 1920s. In an era of flappers and gangsters, this turn-based stratgey game allows players to live a life of organized crime and wage war in a whirlwind of sex, drugs, and murder.
Aimed to release in Spring of 2020, this title is coming to Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and XBox. While there are no pre-orders available, there is a store page on Steam. So, step back into the past, grab your tommy gun, and suit up for this turn-based strategy game.
The trailer above made its debut during E3 2019 when Romero Games and Paradox Interactive announced it would be releasing Empire of Sin in the Spring of 2020. If your interest has been peaked, read on below to learn everything you need to know about the Empire of Sin.
What is Empire of Sin?
The Empire of Sin takes place during the Prohibition-era on the streets of Chicago, but you won't be on the law-abiding side of the fight. There isn't any information if there's a choice in character creation as of yet, but regardless, you'll have the same goal: climb your way up the social ladder to be the top dog of the city. The underground city that is.
We're talking guns, theft, drugs, and even murder. The world was a much different place back in the 20s, and this game intends to amplify the life of mob justice to bring you a simulated life of organized crime.
What will the gameplay be like?
First, you have your Empire. This is the criminal influence and following you'll build over the course of the game. The more influence you get, the more territory you control. Once you gain control, you'll have to defend it. If push comes to shove, you'll be plunged into a turn-based combat simulator against your rivals. The more loyal your crew is, the more damage they'll do. You can raise loyalty by building a good relationship with your men and having a high influence on your town.
Don't forget to explore the world! As you walk the streets of Chicago, you can interact with many different NPCs (non-player characters) that react to everything you do, or don't do, for them. Some of the command options you get for influencing the NPCs include: schmooze, seduce, threaten, or kill. You can use social mechanics to bribe cops, make alliances, betray friends and enemies, and trade on the black market of the underground city.
The developers and publishers of the Empire of Sin, Romero Games and Paradox Interactive respectively, ensure us that there are plenty of ways to climb your way to the top using violence, social influence, notoriety, or any combination of the three. You'll never get the same outcome twice when you re-play this game.
Where can you pre-order Empire of Sin?
Currently, there are no pre-order options for Empire of Sin for any console or PC. Steam has a store page for it right now, but it's just for show.
