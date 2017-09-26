Thousands of new animated stickers are now at your disposal with Emogi for Gboard.

Virtual keyboards have come a long way since the days of mourning over the loss of their physical counterparts, and one of the best ones on the market is Google's Gboard. There's already no shortage of emojis or GIFs to choose from within Gboard by default, but a new addition from Emogi is now adding thousands of animated stickers for you to annoyingly send to your friends.

Google added the ability to use stickers in Gboard at the beginning of this month, and while Emogi isn't the first sticker pack to be added, it does seem like an easy contender for one of the better ones we've seen so far.

The animated nature of Emogi's stickers makes them considerably more interesting than static sticker packs, and although Emogi hasn't said exactly how many are included, there are supposedly "thousands" to choose from.

Once you download Emogi for Gboard, open up Gboard, tap on the smiley face icon, and then the Sticker tab. From here, you'll be able to scroll through the most popular Emogi stickers or search for specific ones that you're looking for. Emogi says that its stickers are updated daily and come from "your favorite entertainers, brands, and cultural moments." I was able to search "Harambe" and find an animated sticker of our late prince, so I can confirm that Emogi truly is staying on top of trends that are definitely not old or outdated.

Per Emogi's CEO and Founder, Travis Montaque —

Google's decision to integrate stickers into Gboard solidifies the keyboard as one of the smartest and expressive tools people use to message today. Starting today, Emogi is sharing its library of original sticker content with Gboard users. Emogi's content enriches conversations - we're here to help Gboard users express themselves better when text isn't enough. We are excited to join Google in partnership.

Emogi for Gboard is free to download from the Google Play Store now.