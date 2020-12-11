We've all heard the age-old expression, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder." Smartphone design is about as subjective as it gets, and there's plenty of discourse surrounding the pros and cons of different build materials on phones; the aesthetic trade-offs, the different in-hand feel, and of course, the added fragility of decidedly more premium materials like metal and glass.

Throughout the last decade or so as smartphone manufacturers have gotten progressively better at making top-notch hardware, we've more or less narrowed our options down to those two materials, at least in the high-end space. Glass tends to be the more popular option of the two, partially because it's compatible with wireless charging, but aluminum has made a comeback in phones like the Pixel 5 as companies find clever ways around metal's inductive limitations.

Don't expect the next Lumia 900, but modern plastic phones feel surprisingly great.

I love metal and glass designs as much as the next person, but I've been absolutely blown away by some of the plastic phones that have launched in the flagship space lately — namely, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S20 FE. When I first got the offer to review the former, I fully expected to be underwhelmed by a plastic shell on a $1000 phone, but this isn't the cheap, flimsy plastic Samsung used to use on the Galaxy S III. In fact, we liked the S20 FE so much we named it the best Android phone of the year. Seriously.

The Note 20 and S20 FE both feel surprisingly substantial in-hand, with just enough weight to avoid feeling like a toy while still sitting lighter than their glass and metal counterparts. It isn't quite up to the bludgeoning weapon standards of older plastic/polycarbonate Nokia phones like the Lumia 900, but these phones feel just as great as the pricier Galaxy S20+ and Note 20 Ultra they're based around.