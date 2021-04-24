All eyes will be on Emanuel Navarrete tonight as he makes his first defense of his WBO featherweight title in Florida. Read on for your full guide to watching a Navarrete vs Diaz live stream and don't miss a single punch.

'Vaquero' captured the 126-lb strap back in October last year after beating Ruben Villa by a tight unanimous decision.

This marks Navarrete's second run with a title, with the Mexican having held the WBO Junior Featherweight title, a belt he successfully defended on five occasions in a nine-month span all via TKO.

Despite plenty of calls for a rematch with Villa following his heavily disputed defeat, Navarrete's first defense comes tonight against a fighter who'll be looking to prove his critics wrong after being dismissed by many as a second-tier opponent for the champ.

A former WBO NABO super featherweight belt holder, Christopher Diaz flopped in a super featherweight world title fight against Masayuki Ito back in 2018 and has done little to convince he is titleholder material since moving down to 125lbs.

With the defending champion boasting an eight-inch reach advantage over Diaz, the odds seem stacked against the Puerto Rican, but could he pull off a shock in Florida?

Read on to find out how to watch a Navarrete vs Christopher live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

Navarrete vs Diaz: Where and when?

This big fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. The undercard is set to start at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST (Sunday) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST (Sunday).

How to watch Navarrete vs Diaz online in the U.S.

ESPN has nabbed the live broadcast rights for this big title fight. As well as being shown on ESPN's cable channel you can also watch the fight via the network's online streaming service ESPN+ which costs $5.99 per month.

Cord cutters also have the option of using an over-the-top service that carries ESPN, such as Sling TV's Orange package.

Costing $35 a month, a Sling Orange subscription will also give you access to channels like Comedy Central, CNN, TNT, and Disney as well as ESPN's sports lineup.

How to stream Navarrete vs Diaz live in Canada

Canadian boxing fans can catch Navarrete vs Diaz live on Saturday night at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TSN5.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the fight.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers streaming access to a bunch of sports coverage for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Navarrete vs Diaz fight. From $19.99 per month at TSN

How to stream Navarrete vs Diaz live in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to catch this featherweight title clash live stream using boxing streaming service FITE. At roughly £7 (the website actually prices it at $9.99) you'll be able to stream all the action via the FITE website through your browser or through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps.

FITE Purchase the Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz PPV directly at FITE and stream on any device you want. £7 at FITE

Live stream Navarrete vs Diaz in Australia

It's the same story Down Under, with streaming service FITE holding the live broadcast rights for the Navarrete vs Diaz showdown in Australia.

The PPV will set you back around 12.95 $AUD, with the headline act expected to start at around 1.30pm AEST on Sunday.

FITE Purchase the Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz PPV directly at FITE for easy access to this featherweight bout. $12.95 at FITE

Watch Navarrete vs Diaz online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive huge further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Navarrete vs Diaz but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

