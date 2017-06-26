Pre-register for The Elders Scrolls: Legends and get a free legendary card at launch!

The Elders Scrolls: Legends is a free-to-play collectible card battling game, similar to the popular Hearthstone franchise, that will soon be available for Android. Pre-registration is currently open in the Google Play Store, and those who pre-register will be gifted a legendary card to start building your deck around.

Developed by Dire Wolf Digital and published by Bethesda, this game is based on the creatures, characters, and lore from The Elder Scrolls and has you collect and upgrade your cards as you battle against AI opponents as well as PvP battles against other players. There's a single player story mode along with a multiplayer arena so Elder Scroll fans or simply fans of this style of game will have plenty to do when the game launches on Android.

Bethesda has also unveiled the first expansion for the game, Heroes of Skyrim at E3 2017 which is scheduled to drop on the other platforms June 29.

Our friend's over at iMore have reviewed the game on iOS and considered it a fresh take on the mobile genre. Check out their review and then be sure you're pre-registered on the Google Play Store to secure your free gift.

Pre-register at Google Play Store