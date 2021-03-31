Fans of the Elder Scrolls Online will be able to experience a new version of ESO that makes full use of the power of the PS5 when Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced arrives on June 8 free of charge for existing users.

The world of Tamriel expands onto PS5 June 8 🏰



The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced brings visual and performance improvements. Details: https://t.co/fJzqYOgfh9 pic.twitter.com/eC16sN6SzT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

In a PlayStation blog post, Zenimax Online Studios shared a glimpse of the massive changes coming to this new version of ESO, now called Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced. One of the new changes is the addition of a Performance mode, which brings the game to a full 60 frames per second — a first for ESO on consoles.

PS5 players will also enjoy new visual features like increased draw distance, fully unlocked high-resolution textures, improved reflections, improve ambient occlusion, improved shadows, and greater depth of field. There will also be a Fidelity mode added that will prioritize graphics. The new version is completely free and will release alongside Update 30 and the Blackwood Chapter on June 8.

ESO is also hosting a Free Play Event now until April 13, allowing players to download and try ESO for free. The trial will give you access to the base game as well as the Vvardenfell zone. In addition, the Blackwood Prologue questline is now live and part of the ESO base game, introducing the story that will take you to the upcoming chapter and beyond. Now is a great time for PS5 owners to experience one of the best PS4 games available.