What you need to know
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced comes to the PS5 on June 8.
- The new version of ESO brings a host of graphical and performance updates, utilizing the power of the PS5.
- The update is free to those who already own The Elder Scrolls Online.
Fans of the Elder Scrolls Online will be able to experience a new version of ESO that makes full use of the power of the PS5 when Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced arrives on June 8 free of charge for existing users.
In a PlayStation blog post, Zenimax Online Studios shared a glimpse of the massive changes coming to this new version of ESO, now called Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced. One of the new changes is the addition of a Performance mode, which brings the game to a full 60 frames per second — a first for ESO on consoles.
PS5 players will also enjoy new visual features like increased draw distance, fully unlocked high-resolution textures, improved reflections, improve ambient occlusion, improved shadows, and greater depth of field. There will also be a Fidelity mode added that will prioritize graphics. The new version is completely free and will release alongside Update 30 and the Blackwood Chapter on June 8.
ESO is also hosting a Free Play Event now until April 13, allowing players to download and try ESO for free. The trial will give you access to the base game as well as the Vvardenfell zone. In addition, the Blackwood Prologue questline is now live and part of the ESO base game, introducing the story that will take you to the upcoming chapter and beyond. Now is a great time for PS5 owners to experience one of the best PS4 games available.
Spotify expands 'Made for You' with new personalized playlists
Spotify's new mixes will keep you engaged with personalized playlists built around genres, artists, or even time periods you're particularly fond of.
Here's the best shows on Paramount Plus right now
The recently-launched Paramount+ features hundreds of hours of new and classic series from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. Here's a list of the best shows on Paramount Plus right now.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: An extra-dimensional sense of well-being
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is an excellent follow-up to an already great product that keeps the package small, the features big, and debuts a brand-new method of ultra-accurate radar-powered 3D motion detection that can see exactly where motion took place.
These are some of the best watch bands for the Garmin Venu Sq
Looking for a new stylish band for your Garmin Venu Sq? We've rounded up some of the best picks.