One of the most anticipated games of the year is The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Revealed during Bethesda's showcase at this year's E3 conference, Blades promises to deliver console-quality graphics on your smartphone with a brand new first-person role-playing adventure set in the mystical world of Tamriel.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades follows in the huge success of Skyrim, which honestly could just as well have been ported to mobile to keep with the ongoing joke of how ubiquitous that game has become. Instead, mobile gamers will be getting a new game designed with controls optimized for landscape and portrait mode which means you'll be able to plunder dungeons with one hand while holding your morning coffee in the other. Not too shabby
In the game, you'll be exploring a combination of hand-crafted interiors and procedurally generated dungeons, along with outdoor environments. Movement can be controlled with taps or using on-screen dual stick controls, and you'll be able to hack n' slash or use magic to vanquish your enemies.
The backstory involves your character returning to their hometown to find it burnt to rubble, so a part of the game is dedicated to rebuilding your town by unlocking new buildings, decorations, and more. These will presumably be earned through gameplay — although you've got to suspect that with a free-to-play title like this there's going to be the option of in-app purchases for those who want them.
There's some real potential here to be sure — and Bethesda knows what it's doing in terms of mobile gaming having found wild success with Fallout Shelter. The concept of procedurally generated dungeons is intriguing if it means you get to explore a unique maze-like dungeon filled with deadly skeletons and spiders every time you load up the game. However, I could also imagine it going in the other direction where the dungeons are different each time, sure, but the design is simplified to the point where it's mindless and repetitive — less adventure and more grinding to collect resources for building your hometown.
On top of registering in the Google Play Store to get notified when the game is available, you can pre-register with Bethesda for a chance at getting early access to the game at playblades.com. The game is scheduled to launch this fall, so there's presumably still time to be selected to test the game ahead of official release.
Given the graphic-intensive gameplay, Blades will only be available on the latest model Android devices from the biggest makers — Samsung and Google. As it stands, this is the reported list of Android devices that are compatible with the early-access program:
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2XL
After its initial launch on mobile, Bethesda plans to release The Elder Scrolls: Blades on all current-gen consoles and PC (including VR) with cross-platform play. The game will be free to play across all your devices. be released