One of the most anticipated games of the year is The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Revealed during Bethesda's showcase at this year's E3 conference, Blades promises to deliver console-quality graphics on your smartphone with a brand new first-person role-playing adventure set in the mystical world of Tamriel. Pre-register on Google Play

The Elder Scrolls: Blades follows in the huge success of Skyrim, which honestly could just as well have been ported to mobile to keep with the ongoing joke of how ubiquitous that game has become. Instead, mobile gamers will be getting a new game designed with controls optimized for landscape and portrait mode which means you'll be able to plunder dungeons with one hand while holding your morning coffee in the other. Not too shabby In the game, you'll be exploring a combination of hand-crafted interiors and procedurally generated dungeons, along with outdoor environments. Movement can be controlled with taps or using on-screen dual stick controls, and you'll be able to hack n' slash or use magic to vanquish your enemies.

The backstory involves your character returning to their hometown to find it burnt to rubble, so a part of the game is dedicated to rebuilding your town by unlocking new buildings, decorations, and more. These will presumably be earned through gameplay — although you've got to suspect that with a free-to-play title like this there's going to be the option of in-app purchases for those who want them. There's some real potential here to be sure — and Bethesda knows what it's doing in terms of mobile gaming having found wild success with Fallout Shelter. The concept of procedurally generated dungeons is intriguing if it means you get to explore a unique maze-like dungeon filled with deadly skeletons and spiders every time you load up the game. However, I could also imagine it going in the other direction where the dungeons are different each time, sure, but the design is simplified to the point where it's mindless and repetitive — less adventure and more grinding to collect resources for building your hometown.