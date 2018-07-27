Ever since Skyrim's launch in 2011, Elder Scrolls fans have been clamoring for a new game to sink their teeth into. It's fair for them to do so, with us having yet to receive a mainline Elder Scrolls game on a next-generation console. (It's especially fair when you consider Fallout is about to get its second!) And no, The Elder Scrolls online — despite its wholesome charm and awesomeness — simply doesn't count. But that's OK, because at E3 Bethesda finally broke radio silence on The Elder Scrolls 6. Here's everything you need to know. What is The Elder Scrolls 6?

The Elder Scrolls 6 would be, you guessed it, the sixth mainline game in the Elder Scrolls universe. For the uninitiated, Elder Scrolls games tend to be open-world RPGs that have the classic Bethesda formula: critical decision making, rich and deep lore, massive breathtaking open worlds, memorable characters, and some of the most fun sidequests you'll find in a video game. Elder Scrolls followed this formula even in the earliest days when technology wasn't fully supportive of such ambitions. It wasn't until the third entry — Morrowind — that the games began to take on the form that we've become used to, with each game being progressively more impressive than the ones before it. Bethesda's biggest deviation came in 2014 when they released The Elder Scrolls Online, an MMORPG that would feature many of Tamriel's iconic locales in one massive world. What's the story so far? Despite The Elder Scrolls 6 being a long-running series, the games aren't necessarily connected. With the exception of the first two titles, each Elder Scrolls game has its own storyline. They're all set in the world of Tamriel and they all feed off the same lore, but the stories are intentionally self-contained so as to allow new players to jump in wherever they want and not feel lost. For that reason, we can't really draw any conclusions about what will happen in The Elder Scrolls 6 based on previous titles. Oblivion was all about fighting demons at the doorsteps of hell. Skyrim was about you finding a dragon within yourself and shouting at people very loudly and violently. The Elder Scrolls 6 could be about, well, anything. Time travel? Aliens? Sweet rolls? We don't know. But you know we'll be clawing for any details we can as the months move on. Where will it take place?

One of the favorite pastimes of many-a Elder Scrolls fan is trying to figure out where the next game in the series will be. To date, we've seen locales such as Morrowind, Skyrim, Cyrodiil, High Rock, and Hammerfell represented in one form or another, not including places like Elsweyr in Elder Scrolls Online. If we assume Bethesda wants to take us to a new location, we can guess that Elder Scrolls might take place in either Elsweyr (Home of the Khajit race), Black Marsh (home of the Argonians), or Valenwood (home of the wood elves). These locations are heavily referenced throughout Elder Scrolls lore as some of the game's most prominent races come from these lands. There are theories which suggest some other lesser known locations could be featured, though. In the very short, uneventful, and seemingly random teaser trailer for the game, you can notice a strange collection of peninsulas on the coast of the ocean area. Interestingly enough, this terrain seems to match up with that of the lost islands of Yokuda, which was once home of the Redguards before a catastrophic event sunk much of the continent.

I know the smart money's on The Elder Scrolls 6 being in High Rock, but I keep looking at these 3 peninsula in the trailer & thinking about the lost island of Yokuda. That landscape does look a bit like a tidal wave scoured it flat. pic.twitter.com/665lb6W4ij — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) June 11, 2018