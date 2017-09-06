I've been married for 13 years next week. I can't even imagine what it's like to do that in the age of smartphones and dating apps and Instagram and text messages. I am old.

Also: There's now an Amazon Alexa Skill that ties eharmony to your Amazon account. So you can find more info on potential lifelong partners without even having to pick up your phone, or log into a computer.

Or, as eharmony puts it:

It's a hands-free way to navigate the dating process, as the eharmony skill for Alexa acts like your own personal matchmaker, introducing you to the selected daily matches eharmony has chosen for you.

Or, as eharmony also puts it: "With the eharmony skill for Alexa, people can focus more on the other elements of a profile by listening to her."

OK, then.

You can enable the eharmony Skill for Amazon Alexa here.

