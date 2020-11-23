Black Friday deals can help you finally get the coverage you need without giving up on speed thanks to a fast Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems . This includes the excellent Eero Pro 6 (2-pack) with up to 3,500 sq. ft. of coverage and enough power to keep up with a gigabit connection. Eero mesh systems are simple to set up and give you a ton of control with a great app. You can also upgrade your existing Eero mesh with Wi-Fi 6 speed at its core.

Eero Pro 6 is a complete home networking package and is a great fit for most families thanks to its high-speed Wi-Fi 6 capabilities plus its robust software capabilities. Eero Secure and Zigbee are completely optional yet powerful additions that can help you greatly simplify your network.

More and more people are upgrading to gigabit-speed internet to keep up with the growing demands of our home networks. Whether you're downloading games on your new PS5, attending classes on your Chromebook, or even working from home, you need a fast and reliable connection all over your home. The Eero Pro 6 is an upgrade to the previous generation Eero Pro with more speed and 3,500 sq. ft. of coverage making it the best mesh value for most homes.

Eero Pro 6 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with eight streams capable of AX4200 speeds. Eero Pro 6's tri-band connection allows it to keep speeds high even with several devices connecting and operating. Dual gigabit Ethernet ports on each node allow you to get wired devices connected without needing to buy additional switches or run Ethernet cords across your home. This is all accomplished in a small and attractive design coming in at just 5.3 inches wide and 2.1 inches tall.

You can control your network with the Eero app on your phone or tablet as well as with your voice thanks to tight Amazon Alexa integration. All Wi-Fi 6 capable Eeros comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. This is in addition to making sure that all of your devices are connected and working thanks to being able to view and manage connected devices in the Eero app.

If you're looking for a little more out of Eero's software, you can grab Eero Secure which comes with advanced security, content filtering, ad blocking, and access to VIP support for $2.99 per month. A $9.99 package is also available with a password manager, VPN subscription, and Antivirus software for your devices.