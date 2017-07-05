British operator is Europe's first carrier to showcase Gigabit LTE, using Sony's Xperia XZ Premium.

EE today took the wraps off its new Gigabit LTE network, with a live demonstration at London's Wembley Stadium. The demo saw Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, one of the first Gigabit LTE devices running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform, pulling down 750Mbps, with upload speeds of 110Mbps.

The XZ Premium's 4K HDR display underscores one of the major benefits of Cat. 16 LTE speeds — the ability to stream 4K video from platforms like Netflix and Amazon. For its part, EE has remained at the forefront of new LTE standards since being the first to roll out LTE in the UK back in 2012. In today's announcement, EE notes that Gigabit LTE is a major milestone on the road to 5G networks.

The latest network upgrades are already live in Cardiff and London's Tech City.

EE says it has enabled these latest upgrades to Cat. 16 on its network in Cardiff and London's Tech City, with more locations coming throughout 2017 and 2018. Subscribers will need one of the few Gigabit-capable handsets to take full advantage of the faster speeds, however the additional throughput provided by the new tech should relieve congestion for all customers.

Demonstrating Gigabit LTE is all well and good, however EE customers may find they burn through their data allowances faster than ever if they do indulge in 4K streaming — the operator's data allowances currently max out at 40GB — the equivalent of just two and a half 4K movies on Netflix.