British operator is Europe's first carrier to showcase Gigabit LTE, using Sony's Xperia XZ Premium.
EE today took the wraps off its new Gigabit LTE network, with a live demonstration at London's Wembley Stadium. The demo saw Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, one of the first Gigabit LTE devices running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform, pulling down 750Mbps, with upload speeds of 110Mbps.
The XZ Premium's 4K HDR display underscores one of the major benefits of Cat. 16 LTE speeds — the ability to stream 4K video from platforms like Netflix and Amazon. For its part, EE has remained at the forefront of new LTE standards since being the first to roll out LTE in the UK back in 2012. In today's announcement, EE notes that Gigabit LTE is a major milestone on the road to 5G networks.
The latest network upgrades are already live in Cardiff and London's Tech City.
EE says it has enabled these latest upgrades to Cat. 16 on its network in Cardiff and London's Tech City, with more locations coming throughout 2017 and 2018. Subscribers will need one of the few Gigabit-capable handsets to take full advantage of the faster speeds, however the additional throughput provided by the new tech should relieve congestion for all customers.
Demonstrating Gigabit LTE is all well and good, however EE customers may find they burn through their data allowances faster than ever if they do indulge in 4K streaming — the operator's data allowances currently max out at 40GB — the equivalent of just two and a half 4K movies on Netflix.
Reader comments
Never even seen LTE-A in a major city, never mind this
It's in nearly every US city, which area are you referring to?
Manchester, York, Liverpool on Vodafone UK who apparently have supported LTE-A since 2014
Why are you saying it's not live then? How are you checking?
When I go to the cities I get a standard LTE signal, nothing else. My phone does support Cat6 LTE
Think att will be the first one in us to reach cat 16?
T-Mobile already announced gigabit LTE, and the other carriers are soon to follow.
And in the US you're lucky to get above 15mb/s lol
Depends where you are and what carrier, plenty of people get 100-250Mbps on all the carriers.
Oh I've seen 100 Mb/s when traveling. The area I live in I'm getting about 12 Mb/s. Funny it is supposed to be an LTE-A area and the speeds are not that great.
I can't wait to stream three 4k movies then have to wait for the next monthly allowance to finish watching the rest of the last movie I was watching, :)
I feel streaming 4k movies to phones/tablets is pretty pointless.