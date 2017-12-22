Haven's not the first app of its kind, but it just might be the best.
A quick search on the Play Store will show no shortage of surveillance/motion detection apps, and while some of these work alright, they're not nearly as secure compared to a true security camera. Haven: Keep Watch is a new app that falls into this same category, but it does something special that helps it stick out from the crowd.
For starters, Haven is created by The Guardian Project and Freedom of the Press Foundation – the latter of which has Edward Snowden serving as its president. Haven is described as being "for people who need a way to protect their personal spaces and possessions without compromising their own privacy", and this is where things get interesting.
Unlike most surveillance applications that can only make use of your phone's camera and microphone, Haven is able to tap into all of its on-device sensors so that it can detect motion, sound, light, and even vibrations. As if that wasn't enough, Haven combines these sensors while leveraging the likes of Signal and Tor to keep everything as secure as possible.
You can use Haven to choose what kind of things you want it to detect while the app is running, meaning that you can turn off the camera if you just want to place your phone on a table or in a drawer to detect sound rather than video.
Haven will push notifications to your primary phone when it detects an intrusion/disturbance, and you can access your Haven Log remotely to view everything that your phone picked up throughout the night or day.
It's obvious that a lot of thought's gone into Haven, and that's a good thing as The Guadian Project and Freedom of the Press Foundation created the app with human rights defenders and investigative journalists in mind.
Haven's designed to be used on a burner phone that you don't use every single day, and you can download it from the Play Store right now. There may still be some bugs here and there seeing as the app's launching as part of a public beta, but initial reviews on are immensely positive.
Reader comments
Edward Snowden's Haven app turns your phone into a surveillance device
Sounds like a really good app developed!
It's not a real app
Super hard pass...
DOWNLOAD NOW, and you'll receive NOT ONE, but TWO (2) foil lined beanies! That's right! Two (2) foil lined beanies ABSOLUTELY FREE.
Was hoping for three. Sigh... Guess I'll have to pass.
Do I have to pay separate shipping and handling?
Are the beanies tin or aluminum foil? Aluminum foil hats are a plant by the government to amplify the mind control rays. Tin foil or GTFO.
Make it a three beanies just so it's enough to cover all the private parts when taking pictures next time and uploading them to "secure" Google Photos cloud. Those three beanies would be sufficient enough to skip nudism and porn detection script Google Photos runs across all of your photos and eventually prevents random Google employees looking at your boyfriends and girlfriends. They do that to review content or just for fun cause it's tagged right there with nude and pornography tags.
Snowden is a fugitive from justice
As many freedom fighters have been...
Justice of the oppressor ain't no justice. Exposing the crime ain't no crime. The guy sacrificed everything he had , so we can have a debate on how far we can let the big brother intrude our lives.
This.
What did he sacrifice? He knew what he signed up for. People vote people in office that perpetuate this. To explain what he was hired and signed up to do. He was supposed to move secured and encrypted information from one place to another. This information is not usable until called upon. All of this communication is available to the government because of one entity, the FCC. Start there and let me know what you think of Snowden.
As for the app, I'll pass.
This guy isn't some soldier that witnessed war atrocities.
CHANNELING CONTAGIOUS VIBRATION- 2U; this below is my gift to you, yes, you!
(READ THIS, and GO INWARD) The carrot is over here, (NO, I MEAN IN LIKE YOU NEVER WENT IN) no, over here; this is the one, this one is better! That's the game! The End! They have us play; seeking information and knowledge outside of us, them 100% us 0%. Lets play by new rules! everyone! "In two me see" What if i told you that if you, yes you reading this, "wake up" you will see what has already be implemented upon us. Intimacy; or in-to-me-see. Use an iPhone video with the light on zoomed to fullest and its all around you, on you, your home, your children your pets; yes the air we breathe- ( use any bright light, maginifcation, recording device; i don't even have a microscope). Now, go inward, its really really deep! This is no lie, I promise you! From most all fuzz, fibers, to locating your own body hair that does not burn to an open flame; shine a light on an angle beards, nuts, where ever else you grow hair eye brows (its not all of them folks-) you will see the tube like structures you are growing! YES, from your body! Many of these don't burn to open flame. Also, when you are recording for example the corners of your dogs eyes (must use light and magnification not visible to naked eye) or even your dogs stool, or yours; look closely to all the reflection- glitter- this is NANO, but only part of the system. i have video of a multicolored light blinking inside the bottom of my foot; its not now of course, but i have this on video. You, your pets, your kids all have these fibers. Now, looking at fuzz form the corner of your room, or under your bed; the fiber/fuzz some of it is actually alive, alive or moving, something is causing its energy.
You have 2
Understand government has the capability to GPS a piece of Dust)
THese fibers have jobs; example when you locate this for me a hair leg as an example, or chest; you will study the hairs and see one end is embedded in you ,sometimes both ends are below the skin; but the end sticking out, YOU READY? IS DOING ITS THING ON YOU! The one end of the fiber, hair or even pubic hair, top of your head etc- "is rotating in a extremely small circle back and forth and it is actlly removing your skin- this must be seen under magnification and light only. This is a great started for you, we must wake up! This same fiber i describe above i have on video it removing the paint and plaster from my wall. you should read about self assembly technology, nano technology and even check out a your tube video nano dust its inside all of us part 2 by dream catchers and another one by Revmichelle "warned against sharing this, see what the DOD is hiding; there is so much more, its all right in you on you, this is how we will all rise! ON my father GOd rest his sole this is all true and FACTual! i discovered this just over one year ago! its been all going on for a long time- so much more to tell;! Blessings everyone
Both the debate and the crime remain relevant and endless. Who can begin to guess where we'd be today without him?
Bottom line is he was hired to NOT do what he ended up doing. Which is a crime.
Bottom line is he was hired to NOT do what he ended up doing. Which is a crime. I would have more respect if he took his lumps. Trump would have freed him already anyway.
Like I trust this guy.. I'll pass
ya better to trust your government instead...
Sounds a bit creepy. But hey it might be useful for all those intrepid ghost hunters out there.
The government boot licking is strong in this thread.