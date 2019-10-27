October is almost gone and the goodies from Google are in our hands at last! I may not have the shiny new Pixelbook Go to play with, but my Pixel 4 showed up on Friday and it's sweeter than a fun-size Hershey bar. This is the first "proper" Pixel I've had since the OG Pixel — though I was lucky enough to use a Pixel 3a this summer — and I'm very much looking forward to getting intimately familiar with this phone over the next few weeks. I've been getting set up and familiar with it over the last two days, and while I've yet to reach a full-bodied conclusion, I do have some initial thoughts. I'd share them in Disney meme form but I'd need ten hours to get through everything and I'd rather be trying to nail down my Motion Sense gestures.

Motion Sense is firmly in the "trick" side of Pixel trick-or-treating, but when it works, it's really cool. I just need more than 48 hours to get it down. Battery life is also definitely not a treat, but even with a 5W Qi charger like the ESR Lounge Charger can keep the Pixel 4 topped off as I sit at my table and work on articles as I watch videos or listen to music. I have a feeling that my growing collection of USB-C battery packs are going to become my best friends when I head to the parks with the Pixel 4, but at home, it's manageable. I'm exceedingly happy that I'm not restricted to the Pixel Launcher in order to use the new Assistant and the latest take on the Google gesture system, but I'd be happier if I wasn't accidentally backing out of apps left and right. Motion Sense is gimmicky but it only interferes with a few media apps, calls, and alarms. The gesture system as it stands interferes with most all apps in some shape or form, and the learning curve won't eliminate half that frustration. Again, it's early days, but there is area of the Pixel 4 to which I can speak far more happily... I got a buncha cool cases to test over the next few weeks, and I gave a preview of them all on Twitter!!