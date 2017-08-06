You can't always get what you want.
Over the past few years, there's been a clear trend across the smartphone industry to go thinner, lighter and more compact in attempt to give you the most screen size per cubic millimeter of phone size. We were surprised when phones snuck under the 10 mm thickness threshold, and now 8 mm is about the norm. Bezels have consistently shrunk to accommodate ever-higher screen-to-body ratios. Battery capacities have generally stagnated due to (admittedly small) advancements in battery tech being counteracted by physically smaller cells. We've lost, for the most part, things like front-facing speakers, stereo speakers, headphone jacks and more — all in the name of having even more compact phones wrapped around big screens.
But even still, we clearly aren't satisfied — apparently we want these companies to keep going. A new phone cannot be announced without seeing complaints in our comments and on Twitter about it having screen bezels that are too big, a back that's too thick or rounded, or a screen that's too big (in an effort to keep bezels small and the body thin) to wrap your hand around.
But coinciding with these complaints about phones still being too big, whenever we see a phone go super thin and compact, which is apparently what everyone wants, there are somehow still complaints. Samsung released the Galaxy S8, which maximizes screen real estate and reduces just about everything else, and people complained there wasn't enough phone to hold onto. The same complaints have already started relating to the LG V30, which is expected to have a curved display. Motorola launched the extremely thin and light Moto Z2 Force, and we complained it's too thin and light, saying that we'd prefer more battery instead.
So my question is: what, exactly, do you want? When you ask for a thin, light, compact phone with a big screen ... but that also still has a large battery and all of the other extra features, you're asking for something that cannot exist with current technology. I feel like a broken record, but it bears repeating: everything you do in a smartphone has a consequence associated with it. You can't shrink bezels without also affecting thickness. You can't add battery without adding weight. You can't make a phone thinner without compromising camera component size. Everything you add to a smartphone takes up room inside, which means something has to be removed or the phone has to be thicker (or both).
Smartphone companies are just responding to the consumer demand for thinner and lighter phones.
Big smartphone companies, for all of their seemingly large disconnect from the "real" consumers out there, have seen time after time that the thinner, lighter and sleeker the phone, the better it sells. Everyone in the comments on Android Central articles can make as many claims to the contrary as they wish, but the average consumer wants thin and light. Yes they want other features, too, but thin and light are high on the list and those features immediately sell phones in the store. And as I noted above, even the smartphone fans here at AC truly want thin and light — they just aren't as amenable to giving up anything to get it.
So what's a company to do? They go where the market wants them: thinner and lighter phones with smaller bezels ... and therefore smaller batteries and fewer "fringe" features like front-facing speakers. Every phone has compromises.
Beyond those philosophical thoughts, here are some other quick takes on the week:
- Daniel's Moto Z2 Force review encapsulates most of my feelings on the phone. While all phones have some level of compromise within them, Motorola seemed to make too many compromises, and also wrong compromises. I'll work up more of my thoughts on the phone in the coming week or two.
- Motorola's black-and-white camera sensor really is fantastic. Shame the camera experience is so slow and the color photos are just average. Not good enough for this level of phone.
- The LG V30 looks very exciting. And though there are plenty of V10 and V20 fans upset about the V30 losing its rugged appeal, as I noted above that's just not what the industry wants.
- I have a few crazy weeks ahead, with everything coming together ahead of Samsung's Note 8 launch in NYC on August 23, and then IFA over in Berlin just a few days later. Going to get crazy — and fun.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, and have a great week.
-Andrew
Reader comments
One thing I've learned in my brief time on forums is that we will complain no matter what. Now people want thick, wide phones with unending battery life. If the industry were to head in that direction, you can bet folks would complain about boat like phones that are tough to hold. There really is no pleasing segments of Android users.
Just get a Huawei Mate 9. I did. No complaints about screen too narrow. No complaints about battery life.
I am literally waiting for my Mate 9 to be delivered right now. It sure seems like missing wireless charging is the only compromise ,other than that it seems perfect
Thin but lightweight & long battery life? What's a company to do? Moto Mods apparently!
Yeah, but when you add the battery mod, it's no longer thin!
People stopped asking for thinner phones back around 2014.
If everyone wanted small thing phones we would be using those iPhone SEs...which Apple pretty much gives away now...
But the fact that Apple went out of its way to make the iPhone SE shows that demand is there.
My dad lives his little 5S. It died after the SE came out. He loves his SE and it's added fingerprint scanner.
The 5S also had a finger print scanner.
5s was the phone Apple first had a finger print scanner on. Regular 5 and 5C did not have it.
Who? Who asked? Want a decent battery and durability
A decent battery isn't good enough anymore. It's 2 days, heavy use or bust now. 😄
Apparently, I'm an outlier. What I want from/for a phone are good call quality, removable battery, and wireless charging.
Good luck finding removable battery nowadays, at least in a top-end phone. This is at least something most people have given up on.
To me this is where the Moto Mods shine. It is basically the next best thing to removable battery.
Basically like having a hot swappable battery
Until the internal battery wears out, than the mod will be useless as well.
Just get a battery case
Who exactly asked for smaller and thinner phones? I certainly didn't. I like the current design, just make the devices a tad thicker to accommodate larger batteries. I don't want to be tethered to a charging port all day.
But I'm a person who prefers rugged phones over the fragile glass ones that are currently out there.
Nobody is asking for thin and light what are you talking about? Thin and Light =/= small bezels and bigger displays. Go look at the Chinese phones that pack 4000-5000mAh batteries. OEMs now are purposely limiting the size of the battery on flagships in the effort you'll upgrade sooner. The LG G2 that came out in 2013 had a 5.2" and 3000mAh battery with tiny bezels. You're telling me that 4 years later parts haven't gotten smaller to allow a bigger battery? Go lookup the 2013 Xperia ZL and how tiny the bezels were or the Moto X 2014 with it's tiny bezels and front facing speaker. 2013-2014 had some design efficient phones. All we want is the biggest display in the smallest footprint possible with a big battery. I don't care for thinness make it thick if you want. Battery technology hasn't improved in the last decade and these power sucking displays and SoCs aren't helping.
I agree, Huawei is taking over the market with power packed phones that aren't heavier or thicker than competition. That's what people want. Samsung, Apple and others are being lazy with battery because they think people want extra thin. No, we want easy to hold, the Moto X play is a bit ticker but has nice small bezels and is super easy to hold.
Also brands don't have to sell only one type of phone, they should definitely have a dual front facing speaker phone in their portfolio, otherwise the audiophile crowd won't buy their brand. ZTE and LG got that right. Apple and Samsung won't ever see my money as long as they continue building inferior speakers.
Audiophiles aren't satisfied by dual front facing speakers.
Nothing is ever perfect, but the Blackberry Keyone is the closest thing I can buy for my needs. I only wish it were a bit bigger, but it's good enough I'd buy it again!
I agree with that as I have a KEYone as well. One of the best phones that I've used in recent years. PKB not for everyone though.
Absolutely agree. I love my Keyone; it is the best phone experience I have had in a long time. I am not looking at my phone as a pocket movie theater/gaming device so perhaps that makes me an outlier. I use my phone as a productivity device, and the Keyone excels at that. I also agree that I wish it were a little wider, but that is a minor quibble with an otherwise great device.
IMO
People want to read stories about how the phone they purchased or plan to purchase is the best. They want to feel smug and confident that they out witted their friends, acquaintances and the internet. They want to feel validated that their lack of means does not equate to missing capability because they are too entitled to accept that sometimes they might miss out.
That's why people are so desperate to cry about a lack of waterproofing or bezels too small or bezels too large or pictures with a flaw occasionally or whatever. That's why the red faced ragers insist there is no possible reason why a phone cost $X would ever be missing Y feature.
But phones don't complete people and they never will. So, no matter what advances are made, people will still be unhappy. Someone will always be ready to tell you how inferior your thing is.
^So much THIS it's not even funny!
Very good
Unfortunately very true.
Excellent and insightful comment. Kudos to you.
To me - an older generation type of guy - thin means frail, weak, subject to physical objects etc; meant to be carried around in a purse only.
Too big and most people say it can't fit in their pocket - or it's a holster only type of carry; which some people refuse to do.
Comments I've heard other people talk about lately is battery life, picture quality, screen resolution and sound. Throw in waterproof and wireless charging. Personally I really like wireless charging, it's a big convenience. Waterproof is a plus.
I do miss the option to go to a bigger, replaceable battery. I had a 6400ma battery that worked really well for me.
For an old guy, I like bigger screens.
Market research - shouldn't be done inside of forums. WTH... It's like saying items or posts on Facebook are actually factual. "Everything you read on the internet is true" type of BS...
When I got my Moto X Pure Edition I thought it was the perfect size, weight and shape. Absolutely perfect in my hand. So obviously I picked the G6 as my new phone. At first it was absolutely miserable to hold, no way to get comfortable with it. Now when I pick up the Moto X it's huge. Almost uncomfortable.
I think I, we, tend to reject new changes before allowing enough time to adjust.
I have never asked for thinner phones and I still want a phone with a huge battery.
Again, I really something in the middle
Not extremely thick, but not extremely thin
Not a 1/2 day battery life, but not a 2 week battery life
Not a DSLR camera, but not a 1 megapixel camera
I do believe that with most things on the phone, there is a happy medium
Except the headphone jack. ALWAYS include the headphone jack. Don't care if you have to lose 25 mAh on the battery.
I'll tell you what we want, iPhone 7, S8, Pixel, G6, U11, OP5 and million other phones which are thin enough with decent battery capacity.
Not thin because of some money grab strategy of selling mods which crappy Motorola is doing.
And I respectfully disagree with Daniel when he says in the AC podcast that Motorola probably didn't intend this to be a money grab. They knew exactly what they and their anti consumer carrier partners are planning with this phone. Sell more profitable mods by gimping features on the phone. Unfortunately for them this phone is going to be a dud.
Who is "we" ? I never did !
I think the issue is not so much that phones have gotten thinner and lighter; but that there is no alternative to these thin and light phones. More generally, I'm surprised at the utter lack of either customization and variety in phones. Where is the Dell of phones ? Is it really the buyers who all want the same thing, or the economic model which , unlike for PCs, doesn't allow built-to-order or at least a variety of configs based on the same platform ?
The Galaxy S Active comes close to what I'd want, but it's overpriced and scarcely distributed. I'd go for a Xiaomi with a bigger battery, a plastic back, and wireless charging.
Moto Maker existed for a while, it had build-to-order for Moto X and Moto G with a variety of colors and materials for components. No idea how profitable it was.
I think every company does their market research differently. I don't think that online forums or reviewers are their only or even primary user base. As a former product manager, I can tell you that if that is their only audience, that's bad product management.
Having said that, if product managers at these companies are doing their jobs well, talking to enough users and prospective users ahead of making decisions, then the majority of users out there apparently do want thinner phones at the expense of battery life, and the majority of users out there don't care about the 3.5mm headphone jack, not the majority of reviewers. Reviewers are seen as important users, but companies take into account that they don't use phones for long periods of time before switching to the next device they have to review.
Personally I'm very happy with the state of where phones are going except for the thickness/battery aspect. I think a thicker phone with at least a 4,000mAH battery is far better than a thinner one with 3,500.
But at the end of the day, what I want is highly unlikely to factor into any manufacturers decisions. They're surveying and doing focus groups with large segments of their user population in different countries, looking at the data on the internet as one of their sources, and of course one of their most important stakeholders is their Engineering groups, who can help them understand what's possible and what's not. Then they're aggregating all of that data and making decisions
Good comments. And I'll mostly agree...
Also - I'll say most everyone that I know of - hasn't directly wished for a smaller phone purposefully sacrificing battery life.
The only people that I know that has made a comment about it (being thin enough) are basically women wondering if it will fit into their purse pocket. Now we are back to ergonomics and fashion over usability.
So where is this marketing group that has founded this idea?
Thin - is being unique - doing more with less is always a draw. But that's about it...
The only place I've seen comments - or heard of similar comments - are on forums - like wanting thin bezels... My big ugly fingers don't work well with thin bezels. So finding a correct case is a make or break type of deal...
Lol, must be a nice view from your high horse, Martonik. I've never asked for an anorexic phone with a tiny battery.
Also, your excuse making for the major OEM'S is very obvious. There's no reason Sammy couldn't have put a 3300mah battery in the S8, so people could actually make it through a day, and Lenovorola is even worse with the garbage they pulled with the Z2 Force for no other reason than to sell their high profit battery mods.
I'm sure I'll hear from you shortly, out of all the authors on this site, you can least tolerate it when someone says something contrary to your viewpoint.
And HTC didn't bother putting a larger battery into the U11 either. Despite that phone ACTUALLY being thicker.
No sh*t, bud. Do I need to name each and every phone? I think not.
Nope, just HTC, since there lies the thicker phone/bigger battery irony. But I knew you'd be too defensive to get that.
It's okay 😁
Samsung could have put a larger battery into the S8 but that would have changed the design of the phone. Most of us probably would have been okay with it being a little thicker and or a little wider but with the current design that they're doing it's built around the idea that it's going to have the 3000 milliamp hour battery.
I never ever asked for a 'thinner' phone over battery capacity. That is pretty stupid IMO. Having your phone with a tiny bit of heft & thickness is fine.
What are you talking about? I'm just asking for a self perpetuating auto rechargeable phone, which is so thin I can tattoo it in my arm. That's it. Is it too much to ask? ;)
lol
Give it a few years :P
Should also project it's screen into your arm, thereby alleviating the need for a screen.
"We" didn't ask for this. And "we" didn't ask for phablets.
YOU (people reviewing phones for a living) did. And on the "thinner é lighter" part, you had the precious help of the people in Cupertino to whom form always comes over functionality.
So WE (the average consumer) complain because we aren't getting what we asked for. We're getting what a small group of people asked for.
That's also the reason for fragile glass and antenna-blocking aluminum instead of highly durable plastic for the phone's back. "Premium feel."
Why doesn't Android Central have a survey for every single feature category that can be put on a spec sheet? There's enough community here to design a proper enthusiast phone! Call it the Central Phone.
I use the 6P and plan to keep using it until a phone with same spec sheet that has upgraded features, comes out.
I loved my 6P but hated the battery life. I would turn that thing on in the morning and, no joke, after perusing my news feed for 10 minutes the thing would go from 100 to 92% battery. 10 minutes.
Z Play now. Zero concerns about battery life. Ever.
Google "Homer Simpson designs car"
So add a spoiler to the 6p and call it a day!
Powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a Nerf ball . . .
I want a slim, no bezel phone with battery life that will last me weeks. We need advancement in battery technology, which has been lacking for years
There's no such thing as a no bezel phone, every phone has bezels. They may be thin but they're still there.
Battery life that will last you for weeks? That'll never happen.
Very bad to go with a bezel-less phone, every time you pick it up or hold it you'd be starting apps you didn't mean to start or swiping left or right on your home screens by accident or even hitting the home/back/active app list etc, it's hard enough on some phones as it is now.
I like a thin phone, especially when I put a case on it that thickens it up a bit. But I also need to have a big enough battery to last me through a normal day.
I never asked for thinner and lighter phones. I've always supported the idea of a phone that could handle a 4000mah battery. Then again I have muscles and carrying a slightly heavier phone doesn't phase me.
I don't think I have seen one person complain about a phone being too thick in the past 3-4 years. Maybe when LTE first came out and the devices were 12+ mm thick, then yeah.
Nobody wants a thinner and lighter phone. OEM's just think we want them because the Razr was popular like 10 years ago. Nobody asked for thinner and lighter and quite frankly its annoying when they do it. Dumb article IMO
But when I had my Razr phones that's all they were and I also carried first a Psion pda, which I replaced with an HP hx4700 pda.
I'll make it easy. No curved screens and no glass backs. Everything else we have seen from Apple, Google and even LG is more or less fine. High internal storage, enough mAh for the average user to get through most days without issues, but it doesn't need to be ridiculous.
Or...how about just enough of everything that we have enough variety for all Android customers.
This
Thin and light isn't what everyone wants, phones were thin enough in 2012 for me, yet they make them thinner and sacrifice features to do so.
Just like not everyone wants a fragile glass premium phone, it's what manufacturers are forcing on us, not what everyone wants.
Yeah, glass phones too thin are more likely to crack in your pocket when you suddenly sit down or could be out and laying sideways on the grass or something, same way thin metal phones are easier to bend in the middle etc, this compulsion must end sooner or later.
I still think Samsungs Note 4 was one of the best designed phones to date. Motorola has had a few great designs as well, the old HTC One M7, M8 were built well to.
Today we have thin, fragile, shrink the battery and remove the headphone jack to make it thinner phones.
Will admit to liking near zero bezel but I'll take a thicker phone if it has longer battery life. Have never specifically wanted thin.
While there certainly is a segment of the AC community that has difficulty grasping the laws of physics (as in, you cannot have a razor thin, bezel-less phone without compromising something else), I'd say it's pretty clear that they're the majority. Most of us geeks here want more battery, period; by whatever means, as long as it doesn't make the phone unusable or butt-ugly. I really don't think there's much of an audience for this article?
Dear Andrew
Who is this "we"?
How have you reinvented "everyone" to mean some people?
Oh the poor manufacturer. Beholden to consumer pressure? Not. Samsung in the UK alone shows 39 smartphones on its Web site. And they can't make a big battery, flat screen, 16:9 aspect ratio version of the S8 or Note 8. Of course they could, if they wanted to.
Why do I have this feeling if every OEM put in a 5000 mAh battery in every phone , you guys would just use the phone more and it still wouldn't get you through the day. Same
Sh**, different pile.
Anyone who would consistently blast through a 5000mah battery in a day should see a therapist!
I have been genuinely happy with every model of the Galaxy S and Note series from the S3 and Note 2 on up. Since I don't make the phones, I just enjoy them for what they're worth and what they are and appreciate the work that has gone into each and every one of them. I even enjoyed my very first Android phone, the HTC Droid Incredible. For its time, that was an awesome phone. I like seeing the new tech that comes out and since I switch phones so often, I don't get caught up with what each phone should or shouldn't have. I say just enjoy what is available or come up with the $$$ required to do R&D and build your own phone.
The market changes with time as do people's needs. Before smart phones the race was to have the most tiny phone because battery was not an issue. Now with lte and online video content exploding and more people using the phone to watch all of their content they want bigger phones that last longer. So yes 8 years ago when i did not watch much on my phone i wanted it thin. Now it's different.
I remember the tiny phones. A buddy at work had one that was two inches tall, one inch wide, and about 3/4 inch thick. I still remember him moving it to his ear to listen and to his mouth to talk, lol.
You know what I want? A 6.6" smartphone with 256 GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, 20MP dual rear cameras with 4K and OIS, 16MP front camera with OIS, a 6000 mAh REMOVABLE battery (if it means it'll be 1.6cm thick, so be it!), Snapdragon 835, a native resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels, a headphone jack (sad I have to type that), capacitive buttons and a microSD memory expansion. Go on, laugh or agree with me if you want, but it won't change a thing about my daring request.
Who asked? I didn't. And I don't think many actual BUYERS did, either. The Blogosphere sure did, and the manufacturers pay far too much attention to the whims of the tiny number of bloggers, giving sites like this an oversize importance. Just like sites like this one whined about the build quality of Samsung , LG and other plastic phones. So instead of rugged, nearly unbreakable plastic phones, we get slippery, shatter or dent-prone glass and metal phones. And the same bloggers now whine about that.
I think the one problem is that a person's phone use has changed in the last 2 years or so. For some of the population their phone is their main internet, email, social media, gaming, streaming device. I know while at work I use my phone to look up everything. I used to be able to browse the web at work but not anymore with the spyware they installed to track all of our keystrokes. I don't consider myself a heavy user but I can just get out of work with about 25% left on my Google Pixel. I could buy another charger to keep at work or one for my car so I can charge my phone after work but with all the proprietary fast or dash charging there is I have to by new ones with every phone. But this may be the manufactures end game also. Shrink the batteries and force the consumers to buy more and more charging accessories every year.
I wish there was a smaller screen option. Everybody wants huge screens it seems. iPhone makes it and I have a 7 just to be able to shirt pocket it. Really burnt out on anything above 5". Tired of being uncomfortable with a giant phone in my pants. Verizon is no help of course since they don't offer anything, but not much to offer. My old razr maxx had a nice battery size and could pocket it so easy. Would love to see that size come back.
Not everyone did
Funny you (yes you tech reviewers) used to ***** and moan about "premium" when samsung and others used plastic, yet now you whine and complain phones are "fragile." Well the OEM's listened to your complaints and because the tech crowd thinks that adding glass makes it "premium" now we have phones that are very thin and not that durable. You brought this on yourself, don't try and group everyone into the "tech review crowd"
I would like a Sony Xperia X Compact. Oh wait, I have one!
Surprisingly few people know about it, and Sony has now decided to axe it. It compromises on screen size (4.6"), but they make efficient use of it. It's a delight to hold. You can actually reach every corner of the screen *gasp*! And with that comes a slightly reduced resolution that still looks gorgeous. This adds up to not needing the most intense hardware to deliver a great experience. That plus Sony's power tweaking have me running easily a busy day and a half on a single charge, maybe less if I really, really pound on it.
So yeah. I'm puzzled by the "big but small" arguments. As a fan of compact, but potent devices, I'm sorry to see everyone begging for some 6" unicorn phone.
Good article Andrew; gives some good perspectives. Nobody makes a call to a manufacturer and says "Can you make your phone thinner?", but companies pay attention to trends and what sells, and what looks impressive.
Then on the consumer side, we moan and groan without understanding the engineering behind a design. We complain about a phone being too tall because of bezels and black bars. Then when changes are made away from that design, we complain about not having front stereo speakers, not thinking that the big frontal surface area and the spaces near it were required for that feature. Designing a phone is an exercise in compromise and balance, and sometimes the compromise goes too far. Moto Z2 Force is a case in point as mentioned in the article, and making a phone that can't be put to serious work without a crutch is a poor choice, IMO. Balance wise, the S8 and U11 do far better, but even there, compromises can be found. The S8 gives you an eye catching screen and is supposed to be hand friendly, but some (including myself) find it downright uncomfortable to hold. The U11 is delightful in the hand despite being a hair thinner, but gets shamed for having a normal format screen (which some people prefer). Darned if you do and darned if you don't. Sigh...