We need to re-evaluate what we mean by "stock Android" in light of this year's crop of Samsung phones.
On most Android sites, when you read or hear someone referring to "stock" Android, it's usually with Google's idea of Android in mind: clean home screen, light color scheme, and the bare minimum of accoutrements. Stock Android is also considered by many in the know to be the Platonic ideal of what Android should be, and it's the standard bearer for all comparisons to Android skins from third-party manufacturers.
In recent years, whether through an overt campaign by Google itself or just a flattening and maturing of Material Design guidelines, most manufacturers have come to terms with differentiation as a selling point; from Samsung to Huawei, distinctiveness is looking considerably more familiar these days.
That being said, when I and many of my colleagues review a device, such as the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, we often talk about how, while the default launcher is tolerable, it's easy to change. And if you don't like the keyboard, here's an alternative. The default messaging app? It sucks, here's another one. These tend to be throwaway comments from people who don't tend to consider the other side of the coin — again, myself included — that the vast majority of Android phone buyers (the vast majority of whom are Samsung phone buyers) don't change any of these settings.
Given that it's the waning days of summer, I've been attending baseball games, fairs, and plenty of other gatherings where it's easy to glance at a person's phone and the way he or she uses it. When I see an Android user, I try to make time to ask what goes into that setup process; Android is, after all, a supremely customizable operating system. Almost all of them say a variation of the same thing: "I don't touch it."
That's the real "stock" Android; if you're looking at it from the perspective of the most common shared experience, we should be referring to stock Android as that of the default Samsung experience which, while it changes from year to year and generation to generation, is generally quite different from what you'd find on the Google Pixel or devices whose skins try to mimic it.
Samsung and many other companies have tried really hard to get on the right side of Android design.
When I received my demo Note 8, I decided to follow this idea to its logical conclusion. I resisted changing the launcher to my go-to alternative, Nova Launcher, and did not download Gboard as my keyboard or Android Messages as my SMS client. In other words, I kept Google's influence over my Samsung experience as far away as possible while trying to respect and appreciate Samsung's decisions as much as possible. I don't purport to think this is any sort of drastic action, but it has helped, over the last few days, understand some of the ongoing criticisms and compliments Samsung has received on its way to the most successful and influential smartphone brand in the Android space.
What's remarkable about Samsung in 2017 is the effort it has undertaken to simplify the user experience for even the most novice of users. From the first boot to the clear and concise explanations of how its launcher and various native apps work, Samsung has done a better job than perhaps any other company, even Google, in creating a consistent experience in its apps. Everything is swipeable, from contacts within the Phone and Messages apps to tabs within the Gallery and Internet apps.
The camera app, even on the Note 8 with its second lens and its varied abilities, has stayed relatively simple, with swipe-friendly gestures between front and back cameras and the various modes. Even the Note 8's settings menu, while deep, is fairly easy to navigate.
This achievement took Samsung a long time; just think back to the horror show of superfluous and duplicative apps, camera modes and terrible design decisions that pervaded TouchWIZ in 2013 around the release of the Galaxy S4. (There was also the awful Broadway-themed announcement itself that today still stands as one of the most tone-deaf, sexist and generally unenjoyable launch events of all time. In contrast, the Note 8's, while slightly too long, was tasteful and respectful.)
Talking specifics for a moment, I am thoroughly impressed with the improvements to Samsung's keyboard which, after playing with a few settings, is just about as usable as any I've found. Some decisions, like disabling punctuation assist by default, are vexing, but after a few days I feel no need to crawl back to Gboard, and that's not something I would have said even a year ago. Similarly, Samsung's browser (which has gained well-deserved recognition in recent months) has some features that I wish Google Chrome would imitate, while its Gallery app reinforces why I believe Google should separate Google Photos the service from Google Photos the local phone gallery.
It's not perfect, but it's a lot closer to great than ever before.
Sure, are aspects of the "stock" experience that I dislike. I find Samsung's launcher navigation — swipe vertically to enter the app drawer and horizontally to browse them — to be unintuitive at best, and its flagrant disregard for Google's app shortcuts feature on Android 7.1 (which the Note 8 launches with) is a wasted opportunity. I also dislike how some preloaded apps, such as Facebook, are still updated through the Galaxy Apps store even when a newer version is likely available in Google Play.
But these are minor quibbles when in years past I wouldn't even give Samsung the benefit of the doubt. I'm glad I did, because I can review this phone the way millions of Note 8 owners are going to use it, and wean myself off the notion that "stock" — that stock, not this new version — is always best.
In other news this week:
- IFA came and went, and there were plenty of interesting announcements. I am especially fond of the LG V30, which surprised me with its thoughtful design, excellent sound features, and forward-thinking camera settings. Since my initial hands-on, I have taken hundreds of low-light photos and am concerned, as are many others, that LG's decision to use a comparatively small sensor to minimize the reviled "bump" will come back to haunt the company. It's not bad in low light, but even its super-wide f/1.6 aperture can't truly compensate for pixels on the sensor roughly 12% smaller than the one on the V20 (and 40% smaller than those of the Galaxy Note 8 and HTC U11).
- I am pretty pumped about the Huawei Mate 10. The Mate 9 still gets regular rotation in my phone lineup nearly a year after its release, and given how well the Kirin 960 has aged even next to newer solutions like the Snapdragon 835, I'm very curious to see what adding a dedicated AI chip to its newly-announced Kirin 970 will do for camera quality and battery performance, not to mention gaming.
- Given my affinity for Motorola's software experiences, I am cautiously optimistic about the Moto X4. I have no doubt the phone will perform well, and it certainly looks good, but Motorola's history with camera quality on the X line is spotted with misses, and I worry that by doubling down on dual cameras before shipping a phone with a great single-camera experience, the fundamentals will be sacrificed. All I want is a Motorola phone with a really reliable camera.
- Disney is run by a bunch of genius marketers. This Star Wars AR collab with Lenovo is going to sell in the trillions.
- I can't say too much yet, but I'm using an upcoming Android Wear watch that I really like. Yeah, I'm just as surprised as you.
- The iPhone 8 event is set for September 12, which means that phone(s) will likely be out on the 22nd, a week after the Note 8 hits stores in the U.S. Suffice it to say, Samsung has its marketing work cut out for it this year.
- Fantastic IFA podcast with three of the OG hosts, Andrew, Alex and Phil. Great listen.
That's enough from me this week. If you have it off, have a wonderful and safe Labor Day, and I'll talk to you soon!
-Daniel
Reader comments
From The Editor's Desk: Taking 'stock'
The only people who care about "stock" android are tech reviewers and a very small minority. Stock is nice and all but OEMs have toned back their UI and added useful features (many of which Google adds later on).
I still say stock is easier to use. Got my great aunt a moto x and she has grown use to it just fine. If it was a Samsung or other heavy skinned deviced I'm not sure how it would be faring right now
I got my mom and dad a Samsung galaxy sol as their first smartphone and they had no issues using it and they are far from tech savvy.
That small minority prefers the style, cleanliness, and performance of stock over bloated, tacky, ugly Asian firmware
Ooo, ooo, opinion stated as fact. Sweet, I can do that too. The large majority prefers the handy functionality, added personality, and thoughtful individuality of Asian firmware over boring, gimped, featureless stock.
Sorry bud but it is a fact. If you like heavily modified firmware from Asian manufacturers ( though somewhat useful) then you like bloated, tacky, ugly looking firmware, that's unfortunately become an iOS ripoff from the aesthetics to the animations.
Tacky and ugly is OPINION, NOT FACT.
Dammit, go back to school.
No shitt Sherlock. I'm messing around to a small extent. But ofcourse it is all of those things to me and anyone else with any taste.
Ooh looky there. The curse words are coming out. Dude, sit down and relax. It will be okay. Bruce Bochey will probably be fired at the end of the season after the type of year the Giants are having. I can see why you are some what upset.
Ya, because it's Bochy's fault the Giants have had the year they have right?.... Dumbass!
Alot of us Giants fans are gonna remain content for some time due to being fortunate enough to be fans of a franchise that won 3 championships in 5 years and is still overall the most successful franchise in MLB this decade. Even after a year like this.
Did I say it was his fault? Where in my post did I said it was Bocheys fault?
The last time I checked usually they fire managers before firing a team.
You should probably go take a nap.
Taste it's subjective.
In order to make.your comment a fact, you need factual statements to be presented in order to make it true. Using tacky and ugly is providing a opinion in your OWN words.
In other words, you own and use a phone with heavily modified firmware from an Asian OEM right? Ofcourse you do. Why the hell else would you be criticizing someone on here that thinks it's garbage ?
You remind me of ninersfan so much. What's strange is that you also seem to be a fan of a San Francisco team. Must be a cowinkiedink.
This is why I hate comment threads. Your statement is ridiculous.
I think that's what Google is aiming for when constructing stock Android - a simple, straightforward experience for the masses. And Android's UI is flexible enough for those who need more to add it themselves.
Still use nova prime
Replace the keyboard and a few apps with googles.
Samsung experience 8.1 has matured where it is cohesive and aesthetically pleasing.
They still need to implement swipe gestures to pull down quick settings since phones are taller.. The app drawer vertical page swipe is annoying.
Samsung experience 8.5 is suppose to fix the frame drops with better battery and performance optimizations.
Their launcher actually just got updated within the last week with the option of swipe down to get to notifications.
I still love Google's version of Android the best....stock Android or whatever you people try to rename these days lol.
Fantastic, informative article. Great work Daniel, love all your stuff, kind regards, Richard U.K
what is the paper airplane icon on the pixel?
Some email client. I am drawing a blank at the moment.
Is that Telegram?
I think the V30 is going to tank, not because it isn't an outstanding phone (arguably the best yet), but because the timing is so ridiculous. The Note 8 and iPhone trio will be AVAILABLE before the V30 hits store shelves. And the Pixels will also either be announced or nipping at it's heals. You talked about Disney's genius marketing. LG's should be mentioned as well... (and not in a good way).
Thanks Daniel this was very enjoyable to read. I can definitely see you being impartial and very objective in this matter. However I think Google should suggest OEM's and let them know about upcoming releases of new apps so they don't overlap on their phones. I was a stock Android user before but Samsung has slowly win me over through out the course of time. I pretty much use all their features with some being my favorite such as : Samsung browser, secure folder, Samsung pay, window floating, triple tap on home button to make screen smaller for easy use with one hand, and Blue filter for reading at night. But despite Samsung's improvements over the last years I still find myself using Nova Launcher, so I think there is definitely still room for improvement.
You are spot on Daniel. My Dad has a Samsung tablet and a Moto phone and he wouldn't know what Nova Launcher was, in fact he wouldn't know what a launcher was! He just sees the layouts he has as the way they are. Regular people don't know what stock is, most regular people don't even organise their home screens let alone worry about how their notification shade looks.
My father and step mother both have Samsung phones and honestly I don't know how they navigate the UI. Everything is all over the place. I'm also pretty sure neither one of them understands what the notification shade is, let alone concerned about the look of it. Personally I think the iPhone would be better fit for them because it's more streamlined.
I see a lot of this as well and that's one reason why I believe people prefer iPhone's OS because what they think stock Android is, is what Samsung puts in front of them and it's a disorganized mess usually. Then it slows down so they think all of Android is this way.
I had been using Nexus devices since the Galaxy Nexus in 2011. When my 6P died in June I was afraid of the GS8+ because I had been on Google Android for so long that I was afraid that I'd hate Samsung's influence on Android and regret the purchase.
The only thing I've replaced is switching out the samsung keyboard for gboard, but everything else I've kept "stock" how the phone came. The samsung experience on Android is fine. In some ways, it's better than the Pixel experience, in some ways, it's worse. But it isn't the tire fire that OEM skins used to be.
People get so caught up on doing it "google's way" or "I won't use anything but x launcher" but in reality most users who would even know about something like nova launcher would never even give some of the stock samsung/lg/whoever experiences a chance, and that's too bad.
I use Nova Launcher no matter the default launcher. Samsung launcher isn't customizable enough, and Google Launcher is even worse. Stock is pointless for me because I don't use any Google apps as my main app, so I'm installing my preferred apps regardless of phone.
Likewise.
Great read Daniel. The S8 is my first Samsung device after years with LG and I miss LG's software. Less going on, no real lag or hiccups in the experience. Even after two factory resets I still see it. The V30 is interesting but I'll probably hold out and see what the G7 has in store. Apart from the software, the S8 is pretty fantastic.
I know the piece was about interface, but like you said, everything can be fixed on Android.
Good points, and interesting read. Thanks
I had stock or near stock Android on all my devices except the Galaxy S2 for years and have no intention of having something else on the foreseeable future but even then I can still commend Samsung on their great work on the couple of iteration of their software as the S8's software looks really stunning.
The real beauty of stock android for my daily use is the consistency across all devices. I have my daily driver, my budget back up phone and tablet and I like that they all look the same from the homescreen, the notification panel, the setting etc. and having all the same(or lack thereof) features means there is no adjusting time when switching.
Nova Prime + Gboard + Status and I'm pretty much all set.
I think we need to re-evaluate what we mean by Android. I think it's what Apple puts on their phones.
Yeah, your idea about what stock Android is makes about that much sense.
Huh?
AOSP Android Open Source Project, this is stock Android to me. Which I always pronounce it as "Aesop" as in in 'Aesop Fables'. I'm not sure if that's how it's pronounced, being the 'O' is in front of the 'S', but hey that is what makes sense to me.
Android Central has an article that Googles version of the Pixel Launcher, differs from the AOSP version. The Pixel is the first phone from Google to do this. The Nexus phones all followed the AOSP format before this. For this reason I agree with Daniel, in the fact that, "Stock" is what ever Launcher your Phone OEM puts on your phone.
So my thoughts are, the Android Fan boys, and Techies idea of "Stock" would be the AOSP launcher.
I get the confusion!
What do you think?
Yeah I thought 'stock' was AOSP - I guess I should have thought of it as the stock launcher.
I've never owned a stock Google device - although I have been sincerely holding out for the new Pixel 2 XL.
One of my gripes of Samsung's software revisions of the AOSP was with third party apps. Samsungs tweak of the 'stock' or native code would sometimes cause some third party apps not to run correctly or simply fail in parts of the application. It would usually take awhile for the developers to find a work around. A bit frustrating.
Samsung does make good apps - their browser and Samsung Pay to name two. And I would assume - their - software is optimized for - their - experience. Not third party apps.
What? Is an AC editor really complimenting Samsung's software?!
Just like Daniel wouldn't have expected that a year ago, I couldn't even imagine it when I saw that the Pixel XL was crowned the best phone ever, ahead of the S7 Edge and Note7 – which were both much better on many aspects.
You can change a lot of Samsung's UI appearance, but you can't take the bloat away. It's the same bloat that makes a phone with really good hardware run like a phone from 2014. These are well known, longstanding issues with high end Samsung phones. They lag, and only get worse with time. Not worth the money, especially when there are now better overall experiences in the mid-range than Samsung's high end.
"Better overall experiences" is your opinion, not fact.
Get ready to be attacked by the Samlovers.
Stock Android bores me. I like Samsung's skin on Android, Samsung Experience.
As for the V30, it's a great phone and I'd consider buying one today if it was released today, but since no release date has been announced, I'm getting the Note 8 on the 15th.
Lol the average smartphone user still refers to all Android phones as either "Galaxies" or "Droids" (DAMN YOU VERIZON **shakes fist**). And the vast majority of people do, in fact, like what Samsung does with its skin. That's why folks keep buying their phones. Let's face it, Samsung has become almost synonymous with Android to the average consumer. Probably the ONLY people who give a rat's tail about stock Android are people who frequent sites like this.
One question though, if we call Samsung's version "stock", then what do we call whay Google puts on the Nexus/Pixel?
I used to think I'd never be open to a Samsung phone but honestly I think the aesthetic choices for their software have gotten much better. When I think about aspects of their software I dislike now, what comes to mind is mainly the emoji (not that important) and the way the app cards seem to "click" into place as you scroll through them (I could get over it).
B&H just recently started selling the 2017 A5 for a decent price with a year warranty and I'm considering it depending on how the pricing of the Moto X4 compares.
I think you should give it a try. I found a source with the A3 and it's a nice phone. Cameras are decent and battery life is great. Good luck with your decision!
I'm surprised that Daniel likes the Samsung keyboard. I have tried it but I hate it. I gave it 2 weeks until I had to go to GBoard.
Great point about the stock thing though. I don't mind stock but not at the expense of not having a silent mode without DND.
I would say stock has better performance, but I would not be a android user without BlackBerry services and Microsoft services. I use BlackBerry keyboard, and BlackBerry password keeper which is a local password manager. The rest of the software on my phone is Microsoft including the launcher. If android forced me into the Google ecosystem I would not be a android user. Choice is the greatest thing about being an android user.