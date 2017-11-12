Some thoughts on where it's all going.
We're not yet done with 2017, but we're about to wrap up the last few big phone launches of the year. So, with a mostly complete picture of the current year in smartphones, it's time to look ahead to the next generation. Here's what I think we'll see out of Android, and the smartphone world in general, in the next twelve months.
Basically everything will be 18:9
As taller, less bezelly panels become more attainable to makers of mid-tier phones, expect the Android landscape to become increasingly tall in the coming year, with ever slimmer borders. The look that Xiaomi and Samsung pioneered will become the new standard. That, in turn, will push everyone in the high-end to differentiate in other ways.
Big batteries in more things
We're already seeing this in the phones of late 2017 — devices like the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, HTC U11+ and BlackBerry Motion — but as phones get taller and battery experts figure out how to pack more milliamp-hours into smaller spaces, phones with 4,000mAh cells will become increasingly common. That's great, because as we've seen this year, that number is about the sweet spot for easy two-day battery life.
Someone will emulate the iPhone X's stupid notch
Of the bigger names, my money would be on Oppo, if anyone. Although dumb, Apple is going to (successfully) turn the notch into a status symbol of sorts, so expect the usual copycat vendors in China to have plenty of lower-priced clones ready for sale by spring 2018.
Someone will figure out — and ship — in-display fingerprint
The holy grail of biometric authentication will finally happen, and it'll happen probably in the second half of 2018. Rumor-mongers and analysts already point to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as a possible trailblazer for this new technology, which over time should prove easier to develop than Apple's Face ID.
Wireless charging everywhere
As sales of iPhones 8 and X climb, and the big players in the Android space look to reach feature parity with Apple, wireless charging will become a table-stakes feature for flagships, just as water resistance is now. Expect to see a lot of glass flagships as a result in the coming year, at least until someone figures out how to deploy wireless charging through metal in a commercial product.
A slow burn for AI
The arrival of Android 8.1, with new neural networking APIs, will see slow but steady growth in apps using AI features as a differentiator. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 is rumored to include some kind of AI hardware, and Google and Huawei are already shipping it in existing products. But Android is a big ship, and any new app features that require both hardware and OS upgrades is inevitably going to take time to propogate.
HTC and LG will make more Pixels
Despite the Pixel 2's panel being trashed (sometimes fairly, sometimes unfairly), Google's hardware partnerships won't change for the coming third-gen Pixels. HTC is, AC understands, contracted for at least another year of Pixel production, and the almost $1 billion that Google sank into LG Display means it's unlikely to backtrack. Here's hoping LG can step it up its OLED game in the next twelve months. Expect 18:9 displays in both Pixels, and dual cameras — both are obvious, no-brainer upgrades for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Android tablets will continue to be weird while we wait for Fuchsia
Whatever Google's master plan is for its work-in-progress Fuchsia OS on phones, tablets and laptops may come more clearly into focus in 2018, but in the meantime, the moribund state of the Android tablet market will continue. With the Pixel C entering end-of-life status, Google kinda has to release a new reference tablet if it wants to continue supporting this form factor. If it does, expect a low-profile launch sometime early in the year.
A make-or-break year for HTC
October's monthly HTC revenue numbers aren't great, continuing the downward trajectory for the troubled Taiwanese company. If HTC is to succeed — which, as a consumer who likes the stuff they make, I hope they do — it needs to become a leaner organization. The Google investment should help — or, if you're a pessimist, it could mark the start of HTC winding down its smartphone business ahead of a full acquisition. Either way, 2018 will certainly be a make-or-break year for the company.
Android 9.0 Popsicle
Other odds and ends on a working weekend:
I dropped by Madrid earlier this week to get my first look at Xiaomi's new line-up of handsets for Europe, which starts with the Mi Mix 2 and Mi A1 arriving in Spain. In a Q&A session after the event, Xiaomi global boss Wang Xiang didn't commit 100% to launching in any specific other regions, but noted that other EU countries were a strong possibility. (Bad news for the UK, then.)
It was great to drop by the BlackBerry Unstoppable Tour in London this weekend. I'm in the process of setting up the first BlackBerry I've ever actually used (for real), and I'll no doubt have some thoughts on the BlackBerry Motion in the near future.
We've got the OnePlus 5T launch coming up next week, and it's going to be interesting to see how OnePlus has improved on arguably the best mid-priced flagship of the year. Stick around for live coverage from the New York launch event!
The rumors around the Honor 7X and (in particular) Honor V10 are fascinating, and if Honor can bring us a more affordable take on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro — one of the best Android phones out there right now — it could be on to a winner. Honor usually has to wait a cycle or two to get the latest goodies from the Huawei mothership, and if that's no longer the case then it's a big development for the brand. The phone(s) launch December 5 in London, and naturally, we'll be there.
That's it for now. I'll be back for another Editor's Desk on December 3. 🎄
-Alex
Our smartphone predictions for 2018
I've just accepted that the next phone I buy will be 18:9, I'm not terribly happy about it but it is what it is. I need the Pixel 3 XL to be better though, at this point I care more about a good camera and solid software than I do much else and if the Pixel 3 XL has similar problems to the 2 (I doubt it, honestly) then it might be the year I make the jump to iOS. I hope Samsung can work out the under glass FPS, after the honeymoon period wears off with Face ID I expect people will want a FPS again. That being said the obvious path is to have both, I expect Samsung to up their Face unlocking tech in a big way.
Overall I'm really excited for 2018, it's an upgrade year for me and I think 2017 was the most exciting year for phones we've had in awhile.
I'm excited every year, because every year is an upgrade year for me lol.
It'll be 2:1, but I agree with you. Maybe it'll compel me to stick with my current phone for longer.
Although to me it looks like 2018 will be a rather dull year for phones... Young by this post, essentially nothing new is going to happen.
I'm ok with that, frankly. It's like hopping on the iPhone S upgrade cycle, I'm cool with getting a Pixel XL that is a refined version of the 2 XL.
I really hope Google releases a couple of new self branded tablets, one big and one small.
Nexus 7 (2018)!
I think you forgot the death of the 3.5mm jack. More flagships don’t have one anymore and now with the Pixel foregoing it the realisation of a usb-c world has come far quicker than I thought it would.
The only phones left are Samsung ones and LG but that’s about it, fair enough OnePlus but I’d hardly call them flagship. This time next year it will be gone for good and you can’t even argue the DAC as a reason for keeping it as HTC has proved it can deliver high quality audio through type C.
Don't forget Motorola!!
Sony phones still all have a headphone jack!
And a camera button reason why I went for Sony xz premimum this year
I think Samsung will eventually remove the headphone jack, but could be with the Galaxy Note9 next year or the Galaxy S10 in 2019
Android 9.0 P = Pudding
How creepy is this now?
https://lucasfrancissouthhighschool.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/bill-cos...
Pudding Pop!
https://www.xda-developers.com/samsung-aborts-in-display-fingerprint-sen...
OH GOD PLEASE NOOOOOO!!!! NO 18:9!!!!! Please take it back!!! Please say you are wrong!!! Congratulations, you just messed my whole month up!!!
i agree, I hope it is a fad and 16:9 comes back
What about the death of the 3.5mm headphone jack? As companies shift their focus towards building water-resistant devices, it makes no sense to keep a port which serves as an entrance for foreign objects. This is especially true when Bluetooth headphones are becoming so cheap that they're being sold for $10, audio has been transmitted through Micro-USB and Apple's 30-pin/lightning ports for about a decade, and USB-to-3.5mm adapters can easily be purchased on Amazon for five bucks or less.
I think foldable devices will be a bit of thing in 2018 too. I have my doubts on the success of them personally but with 3 or 4 of the big manufacturers almost ready to release one of their own, we'll soon find out.
My smart phone predictions for 2018:
Google Pixel 3 will cause men's private parts to fall off, have displays with a permanent pin stripe, and Google will fix bluetooth by removing it from the phone and telling you to buy a bluetooth dongle.
Pixel 3 owners will say they don't have any of these problems (the men will say it in a high voice), and AC will call it "The Best Android smart phone you can buy".
Go back to bed, you are drunk again.
I love having rent-free space in your head.
And apparently, the Pixel has setup permanent residence in yours.
I know your post is hyperbole, but I can see that happening.
That's pretty good.
I just hope that rumours of the 3.5mm jack's death (as posted by a couple of people) are greatly exaggerated. There still needs to be an open standard for cross device compatibility surrounding USB-C to 3.5mm dongles *cough*HTC*cough* and Bluetooth will always suck.
You have USB-C. That's your open audio standard. All you need is a few connections to some USB-C pins and you can make a USB-to-3.5mm adapter. And since USB-C is regulated by the USB Implementers' Forum (USB-IF), anyone who wants to take advantage of the standard needs to create a uniformly-designed connector.
The notch on the iPhone X doesn't bother me at all. That's because FaceID works better than a fingerprint., and the notch is necessary for FaceID I hope more Android phones get FaceID-type authentication. The facial recognition on the S8s and the Note 8 is just laughable and insecure.
if Google sticks with LG for their panels next year, expect to see more issues and less sales because of inferior displays being put into great devices. Nobody wants a screen with washed-out colors or graininess when viewing in low light. If Google went with Samsung for their displays, I'd buy a Pixel in a heartbeat. But until then, I don't want a crappy display, I don't care how good the software is in the device.
Works better than a fingerprint? I wholeheartedly disagree. How can a method to unlock that takes you physically turning your whole head to face a phone better than unlocking your phone with your finger as you are in the process of taking it out of your pocket. I literally never see any lock screen because of the G6's sensor. Every iPhone user has to swipe to unlock AFTER their face unlocks the phone. Ridiculous in my opinion.
You should probably actually use FaceID before knocking it. The misconception is that you have to wait for the phone to unlock before swiping up on the lock screen. That's absolutely false. Once your phone wakes, all you need to do is swipe up on the lock screen. FaceID will already have your phone unlocked. Yes, you have to be paying attention at your phone to unlock it, but you can turn off attention, making the phone less secure. But overall, FaceID is way more secure than any fingerprint sensor and it's just as fast.
So now we have to use a phone or own one before passing any judgment? Gotcha. Pixel owners are smacking their heads everywhere.
You have to use FaceID to know how it works. You cannot do that in a store display.
You don't have to own a Pixel device to know that the screen is a piece of crap. There's display units everywhere. And there's literally hundreds of complaints about the quality of the screen in these very forums, on social media, and on Google's forums. I don't have to actually visit Detroit to know that it sucks.
You do have to visit Detroit or live there to know if it sucks. I read alot of complaints about restaurants also that I have been. I have no idea what they are talking about.
No you don't. You can read about all the problems with Detroit, either online or in a newspaper, to know that it sucks. The same goes for restaurants. That's what reviews are for. If 20,000 people complain about a restaurant, you know that the restaurant sucks without ever having to go there.
When most reviewers point out the glaring issues with the Pixel 2 XL's screen, or dance around the display issues, you know it's not a great display. I was in Verizon the day the Pixel 2 XLs were released, and the display unit, which had been only placed there that morning, already had "image retention" issues and I could see the graininess of the display. Same at Best Buy. I don't need to own the device to know that the display sucks, and nobody should ever make excuses for a crappy display. Google should be held accountable, especially since the device costs between $850 to $950. Nobody should be making excuses for Google. Nobody.
Have you experienced this?
https://www.macrumors.com/2017/11/10/iphone-x-green-line-on-display/
I finally had the chance to see some display units at Best Buy last week (I don't live near any places that have demo units on display) and the 2 XL display models I saw had the same amount of color shift as the Note 8 units. Both were a bit more than the iPhone X, but not a notable difference. And the 2 XL units I saw still hadn't installed the update to fix the issue (it was in the status bar as a pending update). So I don't think it affects every unit, but is a matter of tolerances not being tight enough (in other words, some are good and some aren't).
Did your parents have any kids not born brain dead?
Notch does not bother me and I did not expect it to. Face ID works better than I expected and I expected a lot. You can swipe up and then look and it quickly goes to home screen if you prefer (face id will look for your face for about 4 second before going to pin) You still have to touch your device for fingerprint and if your are unlocking it you are most likely going to look at the screen so not much difference. I still have my iPhone 7+ and have not really noticed a big difference in getting to the home screen. That said I still miss my touch ID. I expect face ID to be utilized for more apps going forward (not just security but for other things) Truth is the iPhone X is pretty sweet. I have two samsung fast wireless chargers from my samsung days and I will prefer the fast charging on iPhone using a 29 watt adapter and usb-c to lighting cable. I guess I would plop down my iPhone if a pad were available in public somewhere but it is not fast charging so unless you leave it for a while, it will not really do much.
Still hoping to get a new android this year as well. Returned my Pixel 2 XL and may wait a bit longer to decide. The updates directly from google is a very strong feature to me. If the adjustments to the pixel 2 xl work out, I might get one but the truth is my pixel xl is mint condition and satisfies my need for the latest updates. Hardest part of going only apple is missing google assistant. Hopefully they launch that to iOS as well. Siri is nowhere close to Google Assistant.
Woah, I didn't know you returned your Pixel 2 XL. Were the display issues just too much to bear? I just got my panda P2XL earlier this week, and *knock on wood* I've been happy with mine. I'm swapping out the battery on my Nexus 6P and passing that on to my son (selling his Nexus 5x). Part of me wants to get the OG Pixel, but that's just crazy talk. :p
Never even opened it. Had early adopter remorse. The hits were coming every day back them. Returned it and decided to see more from google’s screen fixes which look promising. Will probanly wait till December to decide. I cannot lie, itching to pull the trigger again on the pixel 2 XL! Deep breaths, deep breaths!
Have had an LG G6 for 5 months now. Got out my OnePlus One to update to the newest Lineage OS update for fun. I definitely can say I miss the 16:9 ratio. That 5.5 inch screen feels so much more expansive than the G6's skinny screen.
yup, I hate 18:9
My prediction is simple. Google will integrate Samsung Pay into the Pixel.
Hell no. Personally I do not want Samsung anything on my phone.
Seriously. Gross.
Samsung Pay > NFC payments.
But it won't happen.
Agree Samsung pay is great but sucks it's only available with subpar Samsung experience phones.
More chance of the US catching up to the rest of the world and having NFC terminals everywhere first... and that's highly unlikely either
I hope someone will sink in Broadcomm GPS chip which boasts of 5cm accuracy and works in remote regions too.
So putting the status icons at the side of a small bezel rather than having a full bezel with a full width status bar is stupid. Guess having curved sides that distort whatever you are looking at is a great idea.
What people really want:
Reasonably priced phones. $250.
Phones with longer android version upgrades. 3 major releases.
Faster monthly updates
Band 71 support
Native android no customizations
Except this is really about what people will likely see, not necessarily what they want. As we all know, there is a big broad line between the two.
" ...Expect to see a lot of glass flagships as a result in the coming year, at least until someone figures out how to deploy wireless charging through metal in a commercial product.."
Or... I wish some manufacturer would take the bold step of using a high quality grippy soft touch plastic which would enable wireless charging while still looking good and easy to hold! :)
I agree but never going to happen. We have now been conditioned that plastic equals cheap. I can see the uproar now by this community. How dare you sell a plastic phone for a thousand dollars. It would be brutal.
Yep - you are right. Maybe one of the midrange makers will attempt it.
That's okay-glass is just as cool (and not conductive).
I don't particularly like Samsung's software but I've been using the Samsung browser and it's the only browser I would consider using over chrome.
Edit: I mistakenly responded to the wrong comment.
I personally vote for android 8.8 Pancake 🥞
That said, I'd purchase the next sony phone within a heart beat if it includes almost bezelless body, and qi charging, cmon sony it's 2017!
I would like to see Google just calaborate with HTC for the pixel line of phones period.
I predict lots of whining and complaining from Android users in 2018!
Just like 2017, and 2016 and 2015...
I like to point out Microsoft have the patent for finger print scanning under the screen.
Makes me laugh to see old tech becoming the thing. Qi wireless charging I have had it for years with my lumias and love it I have charging pads dotted around the house makes lift easy to charge also in car charging pad no hassel with putting a wire in and out the phone when you get in and out. It's like just Samsung and Apple are using it now everyone wants it. But if you look up old comments about the Lumia line people where hating the Qi charging (didn't see the point) and I'm sure the hates are now using or wanting it.
Yep, same with Glance on the Lumia's that we had for ages. Always On Display is now a must have feature on many of the most popular phones.
I don't know why the hate for 18:9. If the screen is Amoled you the black bars look like bezels you would have on most phones today and the extra real estate makes it awesome for multitasking and productivity (I've used it a number of times already). And it makes the phone easier to handle because it's more narrow.
To each his/her own I guess.
Pixel 3 will have a micro SD slot.
Do AC have a predictions for 2017 article on the site (cba looking myself) as it would be nice to see if they got some of those right for this year?
I think I'll just keep my S7 until 2019 as my daily driver, no rush to have these all screen tall phones for me.
I'm not upgrading until my OG Pixel goes out.. I just don't have the funds or the justification to upgrade any further for my needs! My pixel is great and has been since launch! But, it is fun to watch the change in tech from the sidelines..
Here's what to expect from 2018...
Faster processors, brighter screens, HIGHER PRICES.
Fingers crossed Project Treble becomes mainstream and manufacturer customisations don't impede the ability to update phones to the latest version.