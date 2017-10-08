There is always intense hype around a Google event, and this time the company also delivered.
Google, it turns out, really cares about making self-branded hardware. The first two Chromebook Pixels weren't a fluke, nor were the 2016 Google Pixel phones a one-off thought. With its October 4 event, Google didn't just "double down" on hardware — it quadrupled down, announcing four new versions of existing products (Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, Daydream View) and four altogether new ones (Home Max, Home Mini, Pixel Buds, Clips).
Google announced a great mix of practical and aspirational products.
Google's announcements all held their own purpose, and from my perspective importantly split between both practical and aspirational products. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are ready-for-market high-end smartphones, and the new Daydream View headset and Google Home Mini are meant to get out there in the millions at low price points to support the phones. But just as importantly Google also showed off new hardware that's meant to be an exercise in "let's show people what we're capable of" rather than aiming for the mass market: the Google Pixelbook, Google Home Max, Pixel Buds and Google Clips. None of these will be big sellers, but they are aspirational products that help people associate Google with lust-worthy hardware even if they end up just buying a Pixel 2 or Google Home Mini instead.
For once, the amount of effort Google's putting behind hardware isn't in question.
When paired with last month's acqui-hire of 2,000 HTC engineers and some valuable IP licenses, this event looks even more enticing to those of us who enjoy Google's hardware experiences. Not only is Google clearly improving on many of its hardware offerings that it intends to sell at scale, but it's also introducing new product lines and hiring product-focused people to continue them. For once, the amount of effort Google's putting behind hardware isn't in question.
Now, as ever, we need some execution. Rick Osterloh, the head of Google's hardware division, made a funny quip on stage this week about making enough Pixels this time around. It's fun to joke about in a room full of people who are in the industry ... but Google's inability to keep together a supply line of phones seriously hurt Pixel sales and public perception of the company's store. You have to graduate from the amateur ranks of logistics — all of these great-looking products depend on it.
And with that, a few more thoughts on the week that was:
- I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop with Google making changes to Project Fi to support these new Pixels and the Moto X4. If Google cares about growing the service, it has to offer more to family plans and cut its per-gigabyte pricing.
- As I ranted about on this week's podcast (great episode, by the way), what rubs me the wrong way more than the lack of a headphone jack is Google's decision to not ship headphones with the new Pixels.
- I know a lot of phones don't come with headphones, but we're not at the point where people already have USB-C headphones — Google needs to seed the market by putting a pair in the box, especially with phones this expensive.
- Sonos announcing Alexa support got completely squashed by Google's event on the same day, but I'm not sure how big it would've been on any other wide-open Wednesday. For someone who isn't already invested in the Sonos system, It feels like too little too late.
Have a great week, everyone.
-Andrew
Reader comments
Hopefully Google won't have a supply problem this time around which I believe hurt sales.
As nice as it would be to have the same OEM manufacturing both models, something tells me LG will be better able to keep up with demand for the XL than HTC was last year.
The phones are ready backordered until well into November so it doesn't sound like they are off to a good start
That doesn't necessary mean bad supply. We have no idea how many were created in the first batch.
If they created 1 or 2 million and they sold out, I'd say they were off to a good start.
I'm fairly certain that's not what happened here. The V30 and the Pixel 2 XL are using the same display. LG is going to make the V30 it's main priority.
I just checked the Google store and the only versions not shipping in October are the panda XLs and the 64gb white Pixel 2 and that one would ship in early November. If you want anything other than the panda XL, if call them readily available.
Looking forward to getting a Pixel Book after the hands on reviews
That highly expensive Chromebook? Good Heaven's!
Agree that Project Fi needs to cut it's per GB data cost. At least to $5 per GB.
Agree. I am in the verge to move away due to this. With tax and everything, it is expansive compared to other pre-paid options.
Absolutely. Considering my data usage (usually 28-32 GB/mo), even that wouldn't get me away from T-Mobile, but it'd get a LOT more people to start thinking about it seriously as a service. If they were to cut it to $5/GB, I'd get my mom an X4 and have her switch from Cricket to Fi ASAP.
Praise the Lord and pass the pixels.
I always wondered how AC readers say grace. :)
Amen
"Google really cares about making self-branded hardware" I don't think so. The Nexus tablets were very good but where are they today, consigned to history. Google is not a manufacturer so how can you expect any "real" commitment to produce mobile phones. Pixel today, and the day after tomorrow ? I'll stick with known quality manufacturers that I know are going to be around tomorrow. Thank you Google, but no thanks for the Pixel.
The proof's in the marketing, I think. Google didn't have huge press events for Nexus releases like they have for the Pixel devices. There were never billboards in huge city centers for the Nexus 5. They didn't live stream the announcement for the 6P. Hell, I think the Nexus 9 was just a press release. Google's throwing money and effort at the task of building mindshare for the Pixel and Home brands in a way that they've only ever done for the Chromecast in the past, and god knows they've been serious about Chromecast.
Google didn't make the nexus devices, they just used one from an OEM and tweaked a few things. The pixel line seems to be Google really getting behind the devices (hence all the "Pixel" branded products now) I know Google in the past has let devices out to dry, but it seems they actually care this time. (and I would love a refreshed nexus 7 with higher specs and pixel branding)
That rant about USB-C headphones was right on the money, and not including even a middling set of earbuds with a $700-$900 purchase is a sign of Google following Apple's playbook too closely.
I *wish* they were following Apple's playbook more closely. Apple includes a damn set of Lightning earbuds with the iPhone.
Apple has always included headphones in the box. Google should follow their lead.
Every Apple phone comes with a pair of headphones and an adaptor
No doubt this adds another $200 to the price of the phone.
You can get an 8+ 256gb for same price as a 128gb XL. Getting headphones and an adapter, nice try
Good article, I agree about Google’s logistics needing to show great improvement and Project Fi’s need for reduced data costs per Gb and family plans, especially reduced data costs.
Also agree 110%, if you’re going to strip away the headphone jack then you damn sure need to include an applicable, functional pair of earbuds in the box, especially at the Pixel’s pricing level. I mean, even Apple does that.
I also question if Google removed the headphone jack from the regular Pixel 2 with what appears to be ample space available only to maintain equivalency between the two models.
I'm to the point where I'm about to give up on Fi. At 58, I can get into T-Mobiles 55+ One Unlimited for $60, which is about $15 more than I currently pay. We average 0.5 Gb of data. But with the T-Mobile plan, I wouldn't have to watch/worry about it.
I have the new Moto Android One X4 coming. It'll replace my 3 year old Moto Nexus 6. With the trade-in, it'll end up costing me about $265, which I see as good value over the next 3 years, unlike the Pixels. And it has the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Until the likes of HiFiMan and Etymotic Research come out with aptX HD or LDAC IEM's, I'll stick with my wired options.
When apple says "jump" google says "how high"?
Bottom line: Google doesn't care to sell many of these.
They want to remain the "exclusive" option in the Android world. To do this they will maintain low stock levels throughout the life of the device to keep the demand just high enough to keep the price from dropping, they will remove features/accessories that a good percentage of people still want- to keep the mainstream away, they will deal thru only one US carrier, and they will tease the devices just enough on advertisements so the masses know what it is but only those truly aware travel the maze to have one.
BTW, the big laugh with all of it is that this has always been Google's modus operandi but even the tech media is shocked when Google continues it.
I will be more interested once Google starts making their own chips so they can be more on par with apple and also increase support even further. The devices look great, but are still at the mercy of qualcomm.
Apple designs the chips, but does not manufacture them, and I'm fine with that as long as the manufacturer can meet their standards. However, there's not a lot of motivation for other companies to do the same when SD 835 equipped phones still outperform the A11 Bionic. HTC U11, Note 8, OnePlus 5, Xperia XZ Premium, are all phones which have beaten the iPhone 8 in speed tests.
You mean those very iffy tests on Youtube because benchmarks say otherwise, not to mention all those devices have 2x more ram than the iphone. I was more discussing how once Qualcomm ends support Google is hosed where as with apple designing their own chips, they can support them longer.
It's great, if you live in the states...The Pixel of last year never made it here. Instead they just cleaned out the store. For a year now the Swedish version of the Google Store have sold ChromCasts. By the looks of it this year won't be any better.
It's a good thing there are other manufacturers making Android phones. But for the rest of Google's hardware, being absent from the market won't do them any good.
The problem with this generation of headphones is that they are no longer cross compatible. You have lightning, USB C, and even USB C that only work correctly on one device (HTC U11). Maybe Google is trying to skip all this and move to the next cross platform, compatible standard, which is Bluetooth.
The U11 earphones are not cross compatible because no one else has the capability of driving the features. Same reason a Tesla supercharger is not compatible with a golf cart ;)
Google should have kept Motorola and developed the Pixel line thru them.