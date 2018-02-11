Smartphone addiction is a real thing. And it has serious consequences when it's combined with driving.
In the last couple weeks, both my girlfriend and I have come within inches of being hit by cars while walking, in crosswalks, in downtown Seattle. Unfortunately this isn't the only time that's happened to us, nor is it exclusive to us or this city. Every single day in every city I visit, I see drivers blow through lights, stop in crosswalks and generally disrespect pedestrians. What's obviously changed in the last few years is the root cause: people aren't necessarily more rude or worse drivers, they're just trying to use their phones while driving. Each and every time I see a car get close to hitting a pedestrian, I can look in the window and see that their hand is on a phone.
In the case of my girlfriend's near-miss, the offending driver was on a video call on her phone while she was driving through the city — so she drove right through a red light without even recognizing she had done so. A video call. While she was driving. If that's not a perfect example for how bad this problem has become, I don't know what is.
The NHTSA's numbers from 2015 show over 390,000 people injured and 3,400 killed specifically by distracted driving in that year. Not all of them are phone-related. And not all of them could have necessarily been prevented — but so many could have if people chose to put down their phone and pay attention to the world around their car. And no matter how many could have actually been prevented by putting down the phone, we know that nothing on that phone at the time was more important than the injury or death caused by it.
Your incoming message, or email, or Instagram notification, or video call is never important enough to take your eyes and mind off of the task at hand: driving.
Nothing on your phone is important enough to take your eyes and mind off of driving.
Self-driving cars and general driver assistance systems are on a massive upswing right now. They're extremely exciting and it's clear that even the simplest of technology like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and surround cameras are making driving safer for drivers and pedestrians alike. But for now, people are still responsible for driving the cars. "Smartphone addiction" certainly has an effect on our lives in many ways. But driving while you're using your phone is one time where your addiction to looking at this little piece of technology could kill someone.
I don't drive all that often; about half of the U.S. national average per year. Thankfully I have a situation in which neither myself nor my girlfriend drive to work. I also have a car that I love and really enjoy driving — it doesn't feel like a burden to get in and go where I need to. But when I drive, I've made a serious effort to dramatically reduce phone interaction. Android Auto on my phone has been a massive help. (Sadly my car's infotainment system doesn't have Android Auto available.) A new phone mount that keeps my maps and music a quick glance away is another. Buying a new car with Bluetooth, built-in microphones and address book/dialing support obviously made hands-free calls easy.
But the biggest change has just been deciding that looking at my phone while driving isn't worth it. Many of us have been in near-miss car accident situations. I've been in so many, all as a pedestrian, that I just couldn't continue to drive and interact with my phone. Getting in a fender bender because you checked your phone while going 10 mph on a city street is an annoyance and maybe a cause for your insurance to go up. Hitting a pedestrian while going 10 mph could seriously injure them. If that person was pushing a stroller, you may have just killed a child.
I make sure I have my podcast or music set up on my phone before I pull out of my garage. When Android Auto notifies me of a message, I wait until an opportune time to even deal with it via voice controls. When I'm driving, I'm driving. If I didn't want to drive, I could take the bus or train and devote 99% of my attention to my phone. I could also wait until the end of my trip to pull out my phone and check notifications. I have put a huge emphasis on this lately. I just wish millions of other people would, too.
And with that, a few more thoughts on the week that was:
- Both Daniel Bader and I spent a couple days down in sunny San Diego meeting with Qualcomm. Lots of interesting stuff happening down there — with the brands and products we know, like processors, but also many other things you don't normally associate with the company.
- As I've mentioned before, I've been back on my Galaxy S8 for a few weeks now. Expect to see a 10-month follow-up review this week as we get ready for the GS9.
- The GS8 has generally held up and I've enjoyed using it. But the software still bugs me sometimes, that fingerprint sensor placement is horrible, the battery life has been mediocre and the camera was clearly leapfrogged by the Pixel 2.
- I leave for Barcelona to cover MWC 2018 in 10 days. Amazing how quickly it snuck up on us after CES.
- This is going to be Samsung's show, for sure, but she shows are always great opportunities to see some other companies we don't normally have an opportunity to spend one-on-one time with.
- Also, it's a time to eat the wonderful food in Barcelona. I've been craving paella for weeks.
Have a great week, and drive safe.
-Andrew
I was reading this while driving and Damn you, you made me test my own guilt and shame!!!! Actually, I was kidding...but I will not be surprised when new draconian laws get handed out because told of people are doing this....
Washington state has such a law, I'm a bit surprised that Andrew didn't mention it since that's where Seattle is. Holding a phone while on a road is illegal there, even when stopped at a stop sign or traffic signal. One must get off the road to hold a phone legally. The law does permit minimal use of a finger to control a mounted phone.
I use my phone for navigation. Of course I don't use it for anything else when doing so.
Just told my daughter the same thing and when you have to pull over.
Distracted Driving accidents have been rising with all this new technology. It's not just smartphones, but cars now have information/entertainment systems. When driving, we should keep our eyes on the road at all times and not be paying attention to our phones or anything else. Many states have laws banning phones while driving and texting while drving. Your text can wait. Many people have been killed that would still be alive today had it not been for the distracted driver
It's a huge problem in Utah. In fact, Utah produced a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. It's a pretty shocking ad...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=kSxkrglEibo
Great article Andrew!
Distracted driving here in Utah is off the chain! I see it everyday. My dash cam has caught some really scary stuff. I have a Android Auto HU in my car and use it for Waze navigation.
I use Bluetooth while I'm driving and then I even hate talking when driving. If not for Bluetooth I would simply pull off to the side of the road and then stop. Makes perfect sense to me. Receiving calls or texting is not my cup of tea. Your driving so drive, very simple!
If you can't confidently speak to someone over Bluetooth while driving a car, you shouldn't be driving at all. There is no difference talking hands free and talking to the person in your passenger seat.
Great reminder! Thank you for the article.
On a safety note, can anyone suggest the "best" apps for automatic text responses while driving? I'd like to try out ones that I can just "set and forget".
Also, ones that can sense when I'm driving would be cool.
There are various apps that will handle texts, calls while driving.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ekawas.blogspot.com
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appsontoast.ultimateca...
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.project...
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nezdroid.cardashdroid
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.bulling.smstalk
It's a personal choice of what you want in an application.
You can also say "Okay Google, read my last text" too.
So there are various options... And that's only a sampling.
I use navigation alot with my phone. So far it beats - easier - to go to a place that I have found on the internet than our in car or built in navigation.
My issue for handling the phone while driving - is to manually provide input - for anything - that there is no voice command support for doing that specific task.
So I am a big fan of voice commands, especially while driving.
I just use my phone for navigation or for logging trips and average speed.
I should get one of those OBD-II dongles
I have an Automatic, and I like it a whole lot. Even though it has a some extra features and a much slicker app than ones like that Kobra device that was advertised here a bit ago, it's probably not worth the full price (they're a lot more expensive than simpler ones), but you can find them on sale or refurbished occasionally.
Come to Houston if you want to see traffic and idiots driving while glaring at their phone screens. It is a massive, major, serious problem. It's bad enough that the majority of people in Houston already do not know how to drive, but when it's raining it's like they all become crippled morons! And then you see these same morons looking at their phones while driving in blinding rain! No wonder tens of thousands are killed every year on our unsafe roads. Cell phones are just adding to the madness. I hope the powers that be make laws that if/when caught driving while texting or watching youtube that they lose the privilege of even owning a cell phone at all. Or, give the offender the choice...either you lose the privilege to drive...forever...and keep the cell phone...or vice-versa. Something needs to be done yesterday and if you happen to live in an area where traffic is horrible you know what I mean!
I don't necessarily disagree with you but you speak as if you are the sole exception and the only "good driver" in a city of 3 million.
Fines and punishment need to increase dramatically with distracted driving. I see people looking down in their phones all the time and I almost get hit, either in my car or as a pedestrian, whenever I'm out.
Pokemon Go player didn't get the memo... lol
The truth is that there's a lot of crappy drivers out there and they can barely handle the task of driving. Using your phone in a city though, just stupid.
My phone is in my pocket while driving and I do not take it out for any reason. Period. Nothing is that important that it can't wait until I get to where I am going.
This needs to be enforced just like a DUI. It's outright selfishness and disrespect to others, which is how things are now. Not using your turn signal is another problem that also comes back to selfishness and lack of courtesy to others. Tell me the pros and cons of both and you'll easily see the selfishness and disrespect to others. Texting and using your phone while driving should be at least a misdemeanor arrest (it now causes significantly more deaths than DUI's), just like not using your turn signal should be a ticket every time. The interesting thing is that police officers are major perpetrators of both. That being said, I saw a police officer actually use his turn signal once..... but only once.
This is truth.
Penalties for looking at a phone while driving need to be swift and severe... I'd go three strikes and you're out with heavy fines and a temporary loss of license for the first and second offences.
Amen!
I drive a highway everyday to work that feels like the Daytona 500 at times with everyone bumper to bumper doing 55-60 mph. Every single day I see at least one person trying to be sneaky with their phone on their lap looking down and using their phone. One break check or and kind of slow down will cause a massive multiple car accident. I KNOW it's not "if" this happens to me, but rather "when" I get smashed because of people on their phones on my daily speedway. It really scares the crap out of me and sometimes I feel like I've accomplished something big just safely pulling in to work. I've left my motorcycle in my garage for 2 years for this very reason. I love riding my bike, but love seeing my wife and kids more. I really think the law should treat driving and phoning as severe if not more severe than driving drunk. At least when you're drunk you can still see the road. Looking at your phone there is no vision of the road.
I was almost run over by a guy futzing with nav. He didn't see the light was red for him and I was halfway through the crosswalk.
2 more feet and it would be a very different life for me right now.
You bet your ass I gave him a piece of my mind...
Not just while driving - pedestrians on their phone not paying attention is also a big problem.
Annoying yes but not nearly as bad.
Actually it is pretty bad. Kids with their faces buried in their phones not looking and just crossing could end up just as bad. People in all situations need to put their phones down and focus.
Yeah, pedestrians stuck in their phones is not as significant a risk, except maybe for themselves. I had a girl walk right out of a restaurant and almost into my car, and a kid was walking through a parking lot oblivious to the cars around him.
I always look at my phone while driving. Nearly hit a few people and caused an accident but I need to see my notifications instantly even if that means I may cause an accident
Great and pertinent article Andrew. I think we've all seem drivers looking at their cellphone. There's laws in some states prohibiting such behavior but most citizens seem to ignore them. And, yes I almost got killed by a distracted driver. And, a relative got killed by a distracted driver last year.
When you see a driver on their phone, honk your horn!
Not only will they not know who honked, they'll wonder what they did wrong, they will put their phone down.
Problem solved, till next time..
In my area a kid has been charged with manslaughter for killing a pedestrian while texting while driving. Sad for everyone involved.
Great article Andrew and totally agree.
Self driving cars can't come soon enough...then I can have a beer or two on the way home from work.....while it's driving.
I drive with three pedals and a stick, so I don't often have a free hand. I really do have to focus on driving, but I enjoy both my car and driving; I'm a driving enthusiast. That said, I'm probably more trained than most to multitask on the road, but I don't. Music is the exception, but only when Android Auto won't do as I ask. I simply DESPISE the careless, self-centered, lousy, no good, meat bags who can't keep up in stop/go traffic because they're busy on the phone. Four or more car lengths in gridlock traffic is an unredeemable sin, as far as I'm concerned. Maybe my life is that boring where I don't get important messages, but I'm glad. Death or injury are just one consequence, but road rage is real. Attentive drivers mixing with inattentive drivers can't end well. I want me and others to get where they want to be with a little fuss as possible, but the phones are getting out of hand while continuing to stay in the hand. We will all be penalized. I just wish "they" would consider the long term ramifications before we all get pinched.
Sorry. Reported by accident. Pls disregard.
I agree drivers are distracted, but, DAILY I see people walking with their heads down, when they step into traffic, jaywalking etc.
Heck, I think I could dress up as a comical killer clown, walk down a main sidewalk at a university and only 1-2% of the people would
even see me!
On a side note, I refuse to buy a phone I can use single handed. Every phone I've owned, since the Dell Streak 5, has been LARGE
screen on purpose. If it takes two hands to use it, I can't use it while driving ;)
Android Central needs to do a better job at singing the praises of Android Auto. It's incredible. It locks you out of your phone while also providing a superb mapping experience.
Nearly every single article on Android Central about Android Auto is about a major gripe with its functionality or something like that. You need to write an article about how incredibly safe it makes driving. Full stop.
It's easy. Make it a $1000 fine and two week suspension of drivers license. Second offense doubles everything, then again and again.
People will stop looking when there a more to worry about than a $85 fine.
In today's world of many professions requiring immediate communications, all i ask for is to know a communication has come in and who it is from. From there I can decide if I need to pull over to address it. Most vehicles do this now (except Tesla's, which is mind boggling IMO).