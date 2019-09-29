October starts Tuesday, and I think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more happy with that than me. October means two things for this girl: fresh-baked pumpkin seeds and new Pixels. I've been trying to keep my head above water with these Google Pixel 4 leaks — to say nothing of all the other leaks we've been seeing about Google's next Pixelbook a new Google Home Mini, and more — and even leaving the Pixel alone, this week was chock full of news from Amazon and OnePlus.

Amazon's fall event this week brought an impressive array of new and updated products, and while some of it does seem a bit ridiculous, two of the smaller products announced grabbed my attention. The Echo Dot with Wall Clock is something that makes a great deal of sense, smart speakers with clocks on them have been few and far between, even on the Assistant side, but they work wonderfully. I only hope it sees the same bundling and sales incentives the regular Dot gets. I think the Echo Glow is also going to fill a lot of stocking this Christmas because while it's 85% frivolous, it's an inexpensive addition that's compact and just plain cool.

The OnePlus 7T was unveiled this week, too, and Jerry's right, it's going to be really tough to recommend a $900 Pixel 4 over it when OnePlus has a lower price, more sensible design, and has kept up with software just as well as Pixel phones have.

To wrap up the week behind and the week ahead: