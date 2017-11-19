It's always a tough balance between listening to customers and having a central vision.
OnePlus held its first ever in-person launch event in New York City this past week. The OnePlus 5T clearly wasn't a groundbreaking product deserving of a launch event in itself, but OnePlus used this gathering more so as an opportunity to talk directly to fans and curious onlookers alike. Presenters took an inordinate amount of time talking about things the company had already done. Talking about the history of how OnePlus phones are made, and how OxygenOS was born out of user feedback. The core of the presentation focused on the philosophy inside OnePlus that the customer comes first — not just in how they're treated when buying the phone, but how the phones are made from the start.
If OnePlus wants to grow beyond the enthusiast community, does it have to start being a bit more opinionated?
OnePlus says that development of OxygenOS begins and ends with community engagement, coming up with new features that are fed to beta testers who give feedback that is directly integrated into the future builds. Tweaks and changes to amazingly mundane things like interface colors, animations and boot sequences all have hundreds of community members chiming in with strong opinions. The name "OxygenOS" itself was chosen as a suggestion from a OnePlus forum member. And OnePlus isn't shy about the fact that it listens to the same community when it comes to making hardware decisions on its phones. It's the reason why the OnePlus 5T has 8GB of RAM, a headphone jack, a physical mute switch and the like.
For an enthusiast-driven company like OnePlus, it makes sense to lean on the very fanatics buying your phones for input on what those products should be. The feedback loop can be powerful, and it almost guarantees sales up to a certain point. But the question is, if OnePlus wants to grow beyond this enthusiast group, does it need to start being a bit more opinionated again?
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said that the company learned a big lesson with the OnePlus 2. After seeing wonderful success with the OnePlus One, the company "got cocky" according to Pei — this led to some questionable decisions, like the ever-frustrating set of hoops to jump through to get the phone, and odd hardware choices like the removal of something as simple as NFC. OnePlus has certainly swung back in the other direction now, with wide open sales, much-improved customer service, and phones that don't skimp on the necessities.
OnePlus has completely changed how it treats users, but now it needs to move forward.
Now with that equilibrium achieved, I think it's time for OnePlus to take the reins once again. Looking at the progression from OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 5T, I just don't see enough innovation happening. Some 85% (or thereabouts) of the phone experience is identical over the course of 18 months. That's a nod to how good of a phone the OnePlus 3 still is today, but also a point of realization that OnePlus needs to step up the innovation a bit. The OnePlus 5T is a good, solid phone for a really great price in a world of ever-more-expensive flagships — but it sure isn't innovative, new, exciting or important in the market in any respect.
OnePlus has worked out the kinks, got things running smoothly and most importantly shaken (most of) the bad blood the public has from past poor decisions. So now, I'm looking for OnePlus to do something truly new, fresh and exciting. There's a fine line between consistency and complacency, and that's precisely where OnePlus is walking right now.
And with that, a few more lingering thoughts on the week:
- In reviewing the OnePlus 5T, I've taken a break from writing about the Pixel Buds. Rest assured a proper "review" will be landing soon, though.
- Google got many things right with the Pixel Buds, including the comfort, battery life, and sound quality. But they're very expensive, and the advanced features leave something to be desired.
- I'm initially quite satisfied with the Pixel 2 XL's display after the latest software update to improve the tuning via a "saturated" display mode.
- It still isn't a drop-dead gorgeous panel, but it sure is above average. The display stands in the way of the Pixel 2 XL being a truly great phone, but I don't find it a big enough issue to stop me from recommending it at this point.
- You'll notice that after initially pausing our recommendation of the Pixel 2 XL in our review, we've moved back to recommending it as originally found in the first testing period.
- All that being said, I still like the smaller Pixel 2 more. I'm a sucker for a "small" phone, and it's just a much more compelling device with its much lower price.
Have a great week, everyone — particularly those of us in the U.S. who are likely to spend some time with family for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
-Andrew
Reader comments
For all that money though, I'd want an above average display. I retired my Nexus 5X simply because the screen wasn't good enough, though I loved the performance. In an ideal world, I'd have an S8 running pure stock Android and so for me, the best option for now is either a One Plus or maybe a HTC U11. The Pixel 2 would be a contender but it's so ugly. Shame is that I think the Pixel 2XL is beautiful looking, especially the Panda but I really want a top notch screen. Or maybe I should go for an iPhone X....??
The 5X has one of the best LCD displays on any phone this side of Apple. What exactly wasn’t good about it?
The blacks just weren't black enough. And looked a bit washed out to me... I was coming from an S4.
“Some 85% (or thereabouts) of the phone experience is identical over the course of 18 months. That's a nod to how good of a phone the OnePlus 3 still is today, but also a point of realization that OnePlus needs to step up the innovation a bit. ”
You’re missing the point of OnePlus. It isn’t about new ideas or innovation. It’s about taking the things we already love and giving it to us a price that’s a max of $500 less than the leading competitor. It’s fine to be a “me too” device company, folks. All they have to do to improve is better support for older devices. Otherwise it’s an engaged OEM with quiet and elegant hardware and software we all enjoy. That’s more than enough.
+1
I think it's fine to stay on this path as well. But the way OnePlus talks and acts makes it seem like they're some big innovative company that's pushing the envelope ... and they just aren't.
I'll have to agree to disagree. these so called "innovations" are synonymous to gimicks imo. oneplus is supposed to give us solid clean devices at affordable prices. they don't need to jump on the bandwagon. I'm completely fine with them copy pasting last years "innovations" at low prices. If I wanted INNOVATIVE phones I'd buy samsung phones. as a user of the OnePlus 3 (typing on it) I can honestly say the newer devices are getting less and less appealing every day. 3 is my first and likely my last OnePlus phone. I don't need a bezelless display 4 months after their previous phone. I doubt any of oneplus' original fanbase like oneplus any more. their so called "redesigned quicksettings UI" on oreo, more and more OnePlus alternatives to google apps are also signs of their divergence from stock android. they've gone from the affordable "better nexus than nexus" flagship killer reputation to the "overpriced wannabe flagship" squad.
Nice avatar.
Literally nothing about the display has changed other than the addition of an even less accurate display mode.
That's enough to get the "buy" recommendation back? Seems like it shouldn't have been taken away in the first place.
People don't want accuracy. They want a screen that looks good. The Pixel 2 XL's screen looks better than it did before.
Removal of the recommendation wasn't just for the screen colors. It was also uncertainty about burn-in concerns — which seem to have been 1) overblown and 2) mitigated somewhat up by Google making software changes and extending the manufacturer warranty by another year.
Oneplus needs to stop putting out cameras that don't do well in low light. NONE of the onepluses has ever done well in low light (even semi dark indoor shots have always been a challenge). And the 5T is a really poorly designed attempt at with second camera kicking in at a lame 10 lux, and having teeny pixels as well. Just put a 12 or 13MP sensor in there with good sized pixels, and SPEND SOME MONEY ON HIRING GOOD CAMERA SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS.
Go for a good quality AMOLED screen, not this grainy 400 (or whatever it is) PPI screen the 5t has. It is garbage for VR. I know Carl Pei has made comments about VR not being important, seriously that sounds like a buggy whip manufacturer saying to junky car things will never be as important as horses. Pay samsung for a decent screen, charge an extra 130 or whatever it takes, with an improved camera good screen you would be competing directly with Samsung and Google in terms of quality and you'd probably be cheaper than either. Do that and you think your sales are good now? You would be a real competitor.
Real competitor? Charge another $130 or whatever it takes?
OnePlus is better off focusing on and dominating the enthusiast market with value choices. Going to marketing war with Google, Samsung, and Apple is a terrible idea.