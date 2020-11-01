I have a feeling that in a hopefully better, not-too-distant future, the year 2020 will be one of those "third-rail" topics that no one wants to discuss in group settings. You know the topics I'm talking about, right? Typically they revolve around religion, politics, and money. I think for those of us who are fortunate enough to make it through 2020, we'll not want to spend much time reminiscing about this year at the dinner tables, happy hours, or get-togethers of the future.

Ironically, 2020 kind of rolls all of those untouchable topics into one. Environmental and economic disasters, social and cultural unrest, and the worst public health crisis in a century. There was something else... what was it? Oh yeah, a hugely divisive presidential election here in the U.S.! Now, I don't know about you, but all these stressors coming to a head on Tuesday have had me figuratively (and literally) holding my breath. But that's not really a healthy or helpful thing to do, so what's the alternative? How can we release this pent up stress and get through the next few days relatively unscathed? Information, education, and precaution.

COVID concerns

Source: Google

This past week has seen another spike in COVID-19 cases across many parts of the U.S., which couldn't come at a worse time. With the election only days away, and most early/absentee voting over or limited at this point, millions of Americans will be fulfilling their civic duty by going to the polls to cast their votes in person and risking their health and the health of others in the process.

If you're among the many eligible voters who have yet to cast their ballot, I encourage you to do so still, so long as you are able. Of course, you should follow all precautions set forth at the polling station, including staying six feet apart from others, wearing a mask, limiting exposure to surfaces, using hand sanitizer and any finger-cots or supplies available, and washing your hands thoroughly as soon as you can. Common-sense measures can be powerful, indeed!