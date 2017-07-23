While we wait for the next big thing, it's time to take stock, and a break.
I'm out of town. When you read this, I'll be blissfully offline.
I often talk to my friends about phone addiction to understand how the effects of spending too much time with one's screens impacts those whose lives don't revolve around evaluating them. Studies continue to show that after spending too much time with phones, half-concentrating on the person talking to them, the effects are far-reaching and devastating: we are losing the ability to concentrate. So I'm going to spend a weekend concentrating on one thing, and that's the people around me, and on myself.
I genuinely think that the very technology we draw closer to our bodies every day is the same thing making us tired, and anxious, and alone. Be it refreshing Instagram one too many times or falling down a YouTube black hole, it's too easy to get sucked into a vacuum of myopia: the internet is at once never-ending and unknowable and yet completely bite-sized and accessible, contained within a supercomputer in our pockets. It's quite intimidating.
How many of you use your phone before bed? How has that impacted the number of books that you read every year? For me, if I can find more than an hour a week to read the novel I've been trying to finish for a good six months now, that's generous. If my phone isn't the first thing I look at in the morning, it's because I slept in and am still sleeping. And as much exercise as I do to shake away the cob webs, if I don't make a concerted effort to avoid looking at anything that emits light (even the sun — especially the sun) for a few hours a day, I will almost certainly end up with a headache.
So this weekend is meant to do just that. Meanwhile, here's what I'm excited for in the weeks ahead.
- The Galaxy Note 8 is officially arriving on August 23. It's a known quantity at this point, but I'm holding out for some old fashioned Samsung surprises.
- The Essential Phone is late, but it's coming. What impact can it realistically have, even if it's the reincarnation of the perfect Nexus phone?
- I'm legitimately excited about the Moto Z2 Force announcement next week. The Moto Z2 Play is almost a perfect phone, but for its poor low-light camera abilities. If Moto can finally pull off a decent nighttime shooter, we've got a winner.
- I've been using the HTC U11 for the past few days, and I'm kind of in love. It's exactly what I want in a phone: powerful, attractive, with an amazing camera, great battery life, and software that gets out of its own way. More of this, please.
Hope you get to enjoy your weekend, as I plan to!
Have a good one.
-D
Daniel,
Great article and I agree we all need time away from our electronics. Off for the weekend too.
Agreed. I've noticed the deterioration of focus in my own life, and it at least *correlates* with my affection for smartphones over the last half decade or so.
It is good to step away from them now and then. Like all technology, a double edged sword I suppose.
Does it count f I'm reading from a device in bed? I read just as much as I did pre-device craziness, if not more, but I reread the same books less often because new content is only a few touches away.
I've reluctantly parted with almost all my hard cover and paperback books. Half Price Books gave me something for them, even though it wasn't near what I paid for them. Now I read almost everything on my tablet and phone. Similar to owning Star Wars and Disney movies on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray, I now have purchased a few series of books I sold back to Half Price on my Nook account. I don't have a Nook reader, but use the Nook app on my tablet and phone. I'm re-reading a series now for about the fourth time because of how convenient it is. You'll see me walking through the mall with my head down over my phone, but I'm not checking Facebook or Instagram, I'm reading a book.
I also use the Overdrive app to read books from our library. Some of my books aren't available and I end up buying them, but it's nice to have the library option. It also has some magazines to browse.
In short, I end up reading MORE books due to my tablet and phone and not less. Reading a few minutes in bed is part of my routine too.
A subject close to my heart.
Take a long country walk and let your mind wander (mine does). Day dreaming is good for you.
Peru is long :)
Don't strap ear cans to your head and a phablet to your arm when exercising.
(I ran 100 miles a week average, but before music and recorded talk were invented)
Use them moderately when resting.
Be considerate to people around you, and the people you are about to bounce in to or brake test.
Be aware there are people around you.
(I was struck by a fully so equipped jogger on a mainline train station terminus concourse during morning rush, clipped his ear bud off as he passed, queried quietly what he was doing running in to people and carrying on, was told to perform an impossible sexual act on myself 3 times and thrown to the floor)
That's just using a device when mobile.
We'll have to start spending less time on these things as social substitutions and go back to meeting and making real friends who will Like you in person.
Do that and I'll start posting less drivel.
It simply depends on the person imo, unfortunately a lot people got trapped on the net that this industry laid.
If a person can only learn how to hold everything they do on their phone in moderation it can actually make things more comfortable and fun while staying productive and well socialized. Its supposed to be a tool to ease your life not your life itself.
I still find it offensive when someone keeps looking at their phone when I'm talking to them, I know its just second nature to most people this days but its still not a nice manner.
It's also depressing when I am at a restaurant noticing people staring at their phones and not talking to each other. Well, except when the waitress comes to take their order.
I think they encourage it to considering they now have tables that you can pay your bill directly from the booth and you can play games on. Chili's does that where I live.
I don't disagree with either of your comments. Even though I like my electronics I still manage to set limits when I and my kids are on them. Even when it hits 108 degrees outside.
When I am out with other people in a restaurant setting, I'm sure I do something quite strange. I mute my phone for at least an hour, and put it face down. No sound, no lighted screen or LED lights, means there is no reason to look at my phone.
But it is getting bad, across all ages. One time I visited my girlfriend at her place and for almost an hour she was dealing with FB drama.
A brilliant article. Have a good un!
I would say the same, but he's not listening. The cheek!
Good for you. Get that much needed rest, and be refreshed for the next round.
Yes I have been guilty in the past of concentrating on my phone, while my wife is talking to me.
Then she says to me, your doing that Pink Floyd thing again.
From a track in The Wall, "Your Lips Move, But I Can't Hear What You're Saying"
Agree completely on the HTC U11. Really enjoying the camera, speed, and battery life.