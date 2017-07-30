Andy Rubin's new firm needs to act fast, and deliver a great product, if it's to avoid being squeezed by the competition.
I haven't written (or, if I'm honest, really thought a whole lot) about the Essential Phone since its announcement. Indeed, most of the hype around the device stems from the fact that it's the brainchild of Android founder (and namesake) Andy Rubin. It's obvious, but let's state it upfront anyway: Tech media and tech enthusiasts probably wouldn't care about this phone as much were Rubin's name not attached. The buzz is (at least) as much about the man as it is his phone.
That's not to say the product itself isn't interesting. The bezel-less design is eye-catching and futuristic (though sure to become more pedestrian over the next six months). The approach to modular add-ons -- using physical connections for power only, and handling data transfer over a high-frequency wireless connection -- is smart and forward-thinking.
And it's always nice to see manufacturers taking a lighter touch when it comes to customizing Android.
The vision around the rest of the product is less clear. It's a $700 phone launching in 2017 without water resistance. The battery capacity is underwhelming, despite its chunky proportions. The dual camera setup, though interesting, is unproven, and on paper pretty run-of-the-mill.
And assuming it lands sometime in August, the software situation is precarious as well. The Essential Phone will run Nougat out of the box, right as Android O is being finalized. It'll almost certainly get O, but it's unclear when that'll happen. Remember we'll be just a month or so out from Pixel launch season when the Essential phone does arrive.
Hardware is hard, and delays happen, but the Essential Phone would've been a much easier sell back in June (the original target date). As it stands, you could realistically see the phone being squeezed between Google's new Pixels at the high end, and the now very well established OnePlus in the middle of the market.
Most consumers won't care about having the very latest OS, but as a startup (albeit a very well-funded one with plenty of experience at the helm) Essential's target audience is narrower than that. The people who care about modularity, stock Android and the cachet that Andy Rubin's leadership brings are tech nerds -- the sort of people who might also be weighing up a Pixel or OnePlus purchase.
To me, it's not entirely clear whether Essential is trying to be OnePlus, Google, Apple, or all of the above, or neither. The company's ambitions stretch far beyond smartphones, yet its first product is targeting the most competitive segment of this very competitive market -- with features that are impressive but not necessarily differentiating.
I once joked about who would eventually "buy Essential and ruin all its products," (Facebook? Verizon?) I don't really think that'll happen. Rubin certainly doesn't need the money, and his goal isn't to just build another smartphone brand. But the company needs at least a reasonably successful launch for its first product to springboard towards other markets.
Can Essential pull it off? Who knows. But the clock is certainly ticking.
Some other odds and ends:
- So it seems like the LG G6 had a solid start, but that sales quickly declined post-Galaxy S8. That's about the only conclusion to draw if you read between the lines of LG's recent financial results, and contrast them with the early news on G6 sales. The V30, more of a traditional flagship than the G6, may fare better, especially if it has a broader global launch than the V20 and V10.
- I like what I'm hearing so far about the Huawei Mate 10. It's unclear what Huawei's U.S. strategy is these days, but in markets where Huawei does actually sell phones, a bezelless successor to the Mate 9 could go a long way.
- It's typhoon season here in Taiwan -- which, if nothing else, gives me the opportunity to capture pictures like this.
- And I'm getting to grips with a new camera, the Panasonic GH5 after almost three years of using less capable (in video terms, anyway) Olympus shooters. Look for the first videos from the new rig to start appearing on the AC YouTube channel this next week.
That's it from me for a few weeks. I'll be back with another Editor's Desk right around the time we're preparing to head off to IFA 2017 in Berlin.
Reader comments
Hope they can pull it off! Can't wait to see it
Nice looking device. But it will be a fail. Even if they have billions for advertising (which they won't) the essential phone will be a flop. Samsung and Apple have the market locked down.
While I agree that the Essential phone will fail, and for the same reason, I do want to point out that Apple and Samsung will have lean years eventually. Remember, there was a time when HTC was top of Android. The one thing you can be certain of is change.
Ad money is the key for flagship cell phone market and I don't see anyone capable competing w Apple and Samung any time in the future.That's why you can say Locked In :)
You are so right about the audience most interested in the Essential phone: tech enthusiasts ready to buy either One Plus or Pixel.
Welcome to the world of 60FPS UHD video, Alex. The GH5 has been a favorite with a number due to that.
Three of Essential's officers quit in the last couple of months. I'll be surprised if the Essential isn't vaporware at this point.
Wait, it isn't coming to market? I'm pretty sure they were just waiting on carrier approvals
Officially it's coming to market, but it was also supposed to come to market at the end of June. Here we are, almost August, and nothing yet.
Yeah, the Chief Marketing Officer left and the head of UX. A bad CMO leaving is a good thing and to think the company is falling apart because of it is kind of a joke. As far as UX folks .. a. dime a dozen in the Bay Area. b. They were UX for two companies that went down the toilet fairly quickly.
Maybe Rubin is going to bring a few new folks on deck that are more in line with his vision. We don't know. It's also safe to say that they don't have to be Samsung, Apple or Huawei out of the gate and to think so is not realistic at all. A big name founder and a big of cash doesn't mean they aren't affectively a startup. On those merits alone they seem to be doing fine but still hitting the startup bumps.
I think the essential phone is really interesting but the fact that they've had such a long delay over when they wanted to ship is insane. This thing is now over a month overdue and only getting closer to more major releases.
I am 100% sure that the essential phone will come to market, and that statistically, no one will buy it. Yes, I'm sure a number of enthusiasts will buy one, but it will be less than a drop in the bucket.
The endgame for the Essential Phone is the same endgame as the Nextbit Robin. Interesting phone that no one will buy and the company will get bought a year later.
Mate 10 Mate 10 Mate 10!
I know it's not that great of a device, but it looks amazing. I kinda want one because it will be a head turner, but my Pixel XL still pleases me greatly.
On paper it seems like a pretty solid device, the photos they posted look great, and I like the design. It's just too little, too late for me. I needed a new phone and had to move on. If they're still around in a couple years, maybe I'll get the next generation.
I have a feeling that the V30 has a chance to give the Note 8 a run for its money.
There's not much in the market made out off titanium and ceramic with the flagship tech and stock Android. Sounds like a good recepie to me. No one wanted tesla when it was made. I all comes down to if they can make the great quality hardware and software.