Finding a way to embed a fingerprint scanner into the display of your handset is seen the holy grail of smartphone biometrics. As phone makers push relentlessly towards the vision of "full-screen" devices, in-screen fingerprint provides yet another way to bump up that all-important screen-to-body ratio. In-screen fingerprint also offers a futuristic edge -- a much-needed differentiator in a homogenous marketplace of interchangeable, commoditized glass slabs. So it's no surprise to have seen this burgeoning technology cropping up in supply chain rumors around future devices, particularly concerning the two biggest players in this industry: Apple and Samsung. It's been a couple of years since we first heard whispers of a full-screen Galaxy handset with a fingerprint scanner in the display. Indeed, Samsung's current button setup, with a pressure-sensitive virtual clicky home key, seems to have been designed around this concept. Yet so far, outside of a few concept devices from China, it has failed to materialize.

That's why, going into my review of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, the thing most alluring to me about this $2000 handset was that, finally, someone was shipping a flagship phone fingerprint behind the display. My enthusiasm, however, evaporated within minutes of actually using the feature. The process of registering fingerprints in the in-display sensor hammers home just how slow the new sensor is compared to the capacitive fingerprint tech we've been using for the past several years. We've been spoiled by effortlessly quick fingerprint scanners in smartphones for the past few release cycles. In-screen fingerprint, at least as it's implemented in the Mate RS, is like going back to a fingerprint scanner from 2014 or 2015, with waits of up to a second to unlock. There's no reason to suspect Huawei of cheaping out in a phone that goes for up to $2600 in the markets where it's sold. The company is surely using the best components available to it. But those components are slow. There are also practical issues. Since it's an optical sensor, which has to actually see your fingerprint to scan it, the phone has to light up the area around the sensor as you press. That's fine in daylight. In a dark bar or bedroom? Annoying.

In 2018, in-screen fingerprint is a tech demo: Functional, but slow and unreliable.

On the Mate RS in particular, it also takes time to find the in-screen sensor and press it. (Current optical sensors require pressure to work properly, as the sensor needs to see a flat image of your fingerprint.) Given that the sensor is about a quarter of the way up the display, it's not somewhere that's easy to find by touch alone -- since the sensor in is in the screen, you can't feel where it is. In addition, there's also no haptic feedback to guide you. Instead, you'll need to look at the device, and find the telltale glowing target. And once you've done that, you in most cases you might as well have used Huawei's excellent face unlock feature, which is quicker and more reliable. Even after registering four fingerprints on the Mate RS, I ran into way more hiccups than I have from a traditional fingerprint scanner in at least three years. On some occasions, no amount of repositioning would allow me to unlock, and I can only assume that the optical sensor is more easily thrown off by gunk on the screen, or my fingertips, or changes in temperature, or whatever other day-to-day stuff you shouldn't need to worry about when unlocking your phone.