Whether it's good or bad, it's all good.
I love good coffee, the kind that takes five minutes to brew with a precise pour over and a steady hand. I love it when the beans are ground so fine, and so fresh, they're basically illegal. I love the ritual of preparation. It's a peaceful, focused time.
I love bad coffee, the kind that you buy in drive-thrus and rest stops, the kind you gulp down so fast it burns your throat. I love the quiet waits in line and the gentle small talk at the counter, the contemplation over the perfect accompanying donut. It's a peaceful, frenetic time.
Coffee culture is a mess of opposites and dichotomies, of loud voices and vested interests, of tiny upstarts focused on quality and enormous subsidiaries of even bigger corporations that answer to investors. And despite the end goal being seemingly the same — the caffeination of a nation — for many people the journey couldn't be more different.
I try to sample every type of coffee, and the places it's served. I want to understand the reasons people drink it quickly, sip it carefully, or savor it. I want answers to why someone is willing, on one side of the spectrum, to microwave two-hour-old swill or, on the other side, spend ten dollars for an ounce of something rare.
Coffee culture is loud and opinionated and stubbornly loyal. Sound familiar?
Coffee is a drug; it's a source of energy for millions, and income for millions more. It's complicated.
And yet its success, its intense scrutiny and fascination and loyalty and drawn ire alike, all derives from its simplicity.
Some tech companies understand this simplicity better than others. Acaia makes a smart coffee scale that talks to an app while brewing to determine weight, time and, most importantly, flow rates for different kinds of preparations. It's an understated and beautiful scale that, at $150, is far too expensive for the average drinker. So too is Ember, a smart coffee mug that keeps the brew at a particular temperature through a small heating element inside the container. Some smart coffee things go a little too far in their desire to be all things to all people.
My favorite coffee equipment has nothing to do with a Bluetooth signal. It's as manual and as painstaking as it comes, and by the end leaves you feeling like you've earned that drink. I've had a similar realization about my job, which puts me in front of a screen for most of the day and well into the night. A pad of paper and a pen; a good real book. A freaking newspaper. Every once in a while, especially during this time of year, I like to remind myself that there's more to this life than wireless signals.
Have a healthy, happy and fruitful Fourth of July, and to my Canadians who celebrated — thanks.
☕️
Reader comments
From the Editor's Desk: Coffee
I have a coffee subscription with a roaster in Nottingham, UK and grind the beans just before brewing. I use a Kalita Wave dripper. Filter coffee using freshly roasted and ground beans is simply the best. So many more flavours and subtleties that the ubiquitous espresso-based brews most people drink out and about. Happy fourth of July to my US cousins.
I get mine from HasBean(.co.uk), usually. They do a good value "starter pack", which contains some favourites and a bag that changes each time I've ordered so I can try something new. Grind them by hand with a Hario Mini MIll one cup at a time and then make an Espresso based coffee with an Aeropress. Nice and simple to clean and the process gives me a welcome break from the screen when working. A better taste than pretty much any coffee that I've had from a chain as well.
I also use a Hario cold brew maker from time to time, especially in the summer. I've got a Hario V60 filter, but haven't tried it yet.
Ah, a latte.
Nearly killed my dad's Galaxy A5 after an accident but it's fixed and it gets to live.
Aside from that, I do enjoy a good cup of coffee at my local cafe. And nope, that's not Starbucks.
What about those that have putrid coffee breath?
From the article. A $150 investment is nothing to someone who loves coffee. Did it don't regret it. Advice To the poster of putrid coffee breath don't date anyone that drinks coffee then. That way you don't marry them and be unhappy the rest of your life lmao.
I hate coffee.
Coca-Cola all the time, all days :)
Two cups basically every morning - freshly ground - and watch the CBS morning news to wake up.
Sincerely try to stay organic.
I've always wanted to try a chemex. Love my French press though.
Love the "freaking newspaper", phones will NEVER be anywhere as satisfying, cool, and comforting as a REAL newspaper. Coffee fresh ground and the paper...yum!!
Love it!!!
I began drinking coffee later in life. I am, I have to admit, a bit of a coffee snob. (no not SOB...). I always liked the smell but not the taste.
What I've learnt is this: coffee is down to personal use and taste. Some people just want the caffeine and can care less about taste. Others like some refinement and have preference to origins and taste of their coffee.
I fit in the second category. I rather not drink coffee than have coffee i won't enjoy. Worse is paying for it.
I currently live the UK and find the coffee in independents and the big guys to be on the bitter side. I'm more into coffee with that's a bit more mild and with a chocolate after taste (no it doesn't have chocolate in it). I am happy to have quality coffee though in general and prefer it to having just 'anything'.
As someone already pointed out, coffee press is a great way of having a good coffee, if not the best way. I also own a espresso machine, a real one not one of those pod things. I'm not sure why people like drip filter coffee personally. It's misses some of the flavour. Don't get me started on peculator...
Of course, that's my opinion and what I like. :)
I am sure there is better, but I love my Bonavita coffee maker, the right temp, and good saturation. The best part was the price under $200 and great tasting coffee.
I'm back to using just a drip maker (Hamilton Beach, yo), pedestrian coffee filters, and grocery store bought grounds (although they're usually in a bag versus a can). To me there is simply NOT a night and day difference in taste. Although, I need decent ground coffee - you'll never see me just brewing up a batch of Maxwell House coffee.
Robin Quivers loves coffee so much she gets coffee enemas. #BABABOOEY