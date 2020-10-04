2020 has been a year, am I right?

From wildfires in Australia to wildfires on the west coast of the U.S., from a global pandemic to economic upheaval and social unrest, and from an impeachment hearing to an impending election, we've been through a lot as a society — and the year is not even over yet!

Regardless of your political affiliation or how you feel about having two more old white men as our only choices to lead this country, if you tuned in to the U.S. presidential debates this week and actually managed to watch it for more than a few minutes, you probably came away even more stressed and shell-shocked than when you started. I know I did. But wow, was it hard to escape the commentary surrounding it, no matter where you turned!

The world is such an insane place right now, and one of the last methods to escape it is through our TV sets, computers, or mobile devices. We are tuning in to various shows and movies and engaging in social media doomscrolling more than we ever have before. The noise, both figurative and literal, is deafening.

It seems like there has been no refuge from the cacophony that has been 2020.

That's just escapism though, that's not even considering the distractions coming at us from all sides as we learn, connect, and work remotely. How many working parents (be they human parents or pet parents) have their productivity cut into by noises and distractions in the home? Of course, those without roommates or family to look after have it hard enough as well, and by no means do I discount their struggles. It's been difficult for everyone.

So what do we do? We turn to our Facebook groups, and Twitter feeds, Instagram and Snapchat stories, or our TikTok and YouTube videos to tune out. However, these habits often end up engaging us and enraging us even more.