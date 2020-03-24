Today, Ecovacs Robotics announced the newest addition to its line of robot vaccums: The Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI. This intelligent device is an advance cleaner that features an AI chipset and camera module. According to Ecovacs, this technology makes it so the T8 AIVI maps homes faster and is more precise than other robot vacuums that use LDS navigation technology. Ecovac states that this allows the vacuum to better detect obstacles in its path and reduces the risk of getting stuck by 60% compared to previous models.

One of the beautiful things about the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI is that it cleans in a methodical manner, back and forth until it reaches every inch of flooring. You'll also be able to watch and control the movement of this vacuum from the app.

As far as specs go, the T8 AIVI features a 5200mAh Lithium Ion battery which allows it to run for over three hours on one go. That's enough time to cover 3,000 square feet of flooring during one cleaning session. It also featuers a 240ml water tank, which allows it to mop hard floors for over 100 minutes, reaching 2,000 square feet of flooring on one battery charge.

Today, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI officially becomes available. You can purchase it an Amazon, Best Buy, or Ecovacs Robotics' website for $799.99.

In addition to the unveiling of the T8 AIVI, Ecovacs also announced that it will be rebranding the Deebot Ozmo 950 to the Deebot Ozmo T5. Customers will be able to find the new branding for this vacuum on store shelves starting in April. Additionally the price for this vacuum is projected to be lowered from $799 to $599 once it becomes available.