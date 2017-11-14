Make your home warmer or cooler with just your voice.
Of all that smart home gadgets that exist, thermostats continue to be some of the most popular. Having to get up and walk over to a certain part of the house to warm or cool it is so outdated, and devices like Ecobee's thermostats allow you to easily adjust the temperature right from your phone.
However, sometimes even pulling out your phone to do this can be a chore. Thankfully, Ecobee is now adding Google Assistant support to its latest thermostats so you can use your Google Home or other Assistant-equipped devices to control them with just your voice.
You can now use Google Assistant with the Ecobee3 Lite, Ecobee3, and Ecobee4, and saying commands such as "Ok, Google, make my home warmer" will allow you to get your house or apartment at just the right temperature without having to lift a finger.
Ecobee isn't the first smart thermostat to add Google Assistant support, but the way we see it, the more the merrier.
Reader comments
Ecobee thermostats pick up Google Assistant
Yes so happy this got added!!
I've been able to do this, but through SmartThings. It works great when we are at the dinner table and need to quickly adjust!
I just installed an EcoBee 3 Lite at my in-law's house, to help keep an eye on their "dodgy" furnace when nobody's home. Can you say, "Okay Google, what's the temperature at the farm?" Just having access is nice though, and it wasn't too hard to wire in, once I knew what I needed to do (it was a 2 wire system!).