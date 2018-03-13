After making a name for itself in the smart thermostat space, Ecobee's now stepping into the world of smart light switches with its new Switch+. The Switch+ can be installed in your house for easy control and automation of any lights throughout your space, but it also kicks things up a notch with built-in Alexa.

Thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone, you can issue Alexa commands to the Ecobee Switch+ just like you would an Echo speaker. This means you can ask it about the weather, your commute to work, change your thermostat, and a ton more. Ecobee did something similar with the Ecobee4 Thermostat, and it's nice to see this feature make a return on the Switch+. In addition to Alexa, you can also use other smart-home services to connect to and control the Switch+, including Google Assistant, Samsung's SmartThings, IFTTT, and Apple HomeKit.