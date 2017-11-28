You knew Amazon would sell a lot of Echo and Fire TV devices, right? But did you expect this many?

Amazon sold a boatload of things over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, which should come as no surprise to anyone. It especially sold a ton of its own products. And while the company (per usual) didn't give any real specifics in terms of numbers, it did announce a few interesting tidbits in a morning press release.

To wit:

The Echo Spot — the tiny, bedside clock-radio-looking version of the Echo, with a small display — is sold out. And new orders won't be delivered until 2018. (The Echo Spot is set for release on Dec. 19.)

Amazon sold 2.7 times as many Fire TV Sticks this year as it did during the same period last year. It's not the one I'd recommend — that'd be the Fire TV Dongle — but it's also just $39. Hard to blame folks for that.

Along with Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot (which is bundled with the Fire TV Stick for just $60) sold more than any other product in any category.

The most popular named timer for Alexa on Thanksgiving Day was "turkey," followed by "stuffing," "potato," "pie," and "start a timer to see how long it takes Uncle Steve to get hammered and start talking crazy conspiracy politics."

I might have made that last part up.