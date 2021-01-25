Echo VR is getting its first huge update since Echo VR on Oculus Quest launched in May 2020. Echo Pass represents the first season of epic rewards and loot for gamers looking to further customize their Echo chassis in the game and features content that can be unlocked with Tier Experience Points (TXP). Currently, Echo VR on Oculus Quest only features Echo Arena, while Echo Combat remains something players can experience for $9.99 on the Rift platform, or via an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 with Oculus Link.

Echo VR gamers have always been able to customize their Echo chassis, but Echo Pass takes that customization to the next level with unique rewards that can further enhance the look of your Echo chassis. The free version of Echo Pass lets players unlock a unique chassis models, skins, decals, and other visual enhancements for bragging rights. Players can also purchase a premium Echo Pass for 1000 Echo Points, which equates to $9.99 USD on the Oculus store, for further customization options. Since all rewards are customization-based, this isn't a pay-to-win type of scheme like we've seen on too many other multiplayer games.