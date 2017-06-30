Deals are deals, and getting the HTC U11 for $50 off its $649 price counts as a pretty good one!

If you've been on the fence about picking up an HTC U11, HTC's still trying to make the decision a bit easier. HTC's early bird pre-order codes to knock $50 off the price of an unlocked U11 are still running, even though the phone has been on sale for a few weeks now. With a code applied, the U11 is a smooth $599, which is a completely reasonable price considering what the phone offers.

You don't really have to do much to get this $50 discount. Just head to HTC's website, add an unlocked phone to your cart, then click the "Have a Promotion Code? Enter it here." button and enter AMAZINGU11 to get $50 off your order, no strings attached. There are several other promo codes floating around, and many of them may still work, but the one we can validate for sure is listed here.

The U11 ships for free, or you can use some of that $50 savings for 2-day shipping for $20 if you're impatient (we wouldn't blame you one bit).

So, have you decided on picking up a U11? Let us know in the comments below!