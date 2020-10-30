Losing things can be an expensive habit but, fortunately for you, an early Black Friday deal just arrived at Amazon with a solution to your problem that doesn't break the bank. Tile's Bluetooth Item Trackers are the perfect way to make sure you can always find your keys, wallet, or any other important items you can't afford to misplace. Today only, they are discounted by as much as 30%.
All of the Tile trackers on sale today are the updated 2020 models. Prices start at just $24.49 for a single Tile Pro tracker, and you can save even further by choosing one of the bundles that includes more than one. The prices are a match for the discounts we saw during Prime Day a couple of weeks back, though you don't have to be a Prime member to make the most of the savings today.
Lost and found
Tile Bluetooth Item Trackers
This one-day Prime sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers is perfect for those that are tired of losing stuff and keen on saving money. The prices match those we saw during Prime Day which means you have one more chance to save.
Up to 30% off
There are a few different models of Tile trackers, though the Tile Mate is the most versatile. It has a built-in keyring hole that lets you easily attach it to your keys. It's also small and thin enough to be hidden in your wallet, backpack, or purse.
The Tile Pro tracker is similar in size and also has the keyring hole, though it has twice the wireless range to make it even easier to locate. It also has the loudest ring of any Tile making it a better choice for anyone who might need that extra volume.
The sale also features bundles that include the Tile Slim, the credit card-sized tracker is perfect for sliding into a wallet or bag pocket so you can keep tabs on your most valuable items, as well as the Tile Sticker that you can apply to basically any item you might lose from your TV remote to glasses case or even your drone.
Whichever Tile you go for in this promotion, you can rest easy knowing you got it at its best price yet since all of the deals are record lows at Amazon for these recently-released trackers.
