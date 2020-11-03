If you want to bring the cinema experience to your living room, a projector like VAVA's latest 4K UHD Laser TV Projector is a must. Where most projectors require a bit of space between where it's sitting and where it's projecting the image, this projector was built to stay much closer to your wall and even has a built-in Harman Kardon sound bar to help you save on space.

While on the pricey side with a list price of $2,800, you can currently save $850 today only at Amazon thanks to an early Black Friday deal. The sale drops its price down to $1,949.99 which is the lowest it has ever gone. This is a one-day deal that beats the Prime Day offer we saw just a few weeks ago, and you don't even have to be a Prime member to get in on the savings this time. Instead, it forms part of Amazon's early Black Friday 'Holiday Dash' sale. Be sure to shop soon if you're interested!

Whether you have a ton of space or just a little, this ultra short throw projector is an incredible option to consider. Setting it back just a few inches from the wall will allow you display an image up to 150 inches in size. It offers cinematic HDR10 details with its 4K output, uses the same ALPD 3.0 technology that's used in movie theaters across the world, and much more.

It's powered by an industrial-grade lamp that offers up to 25,000 hours of life, meaning you can use it for four hours a day for the next 17 years without worrying about the bulb. Inside it has an integrated Harman Kardon soundbar with two 30W drivers, dts-HD, and Dolby Audio.

These features make this 4K laser projector great for watching movies with the family, sports with some friends, or even just the morning news. This was originally launched as an Indiegogo campaign, where it was fully-funded in just 22 minutes and ended up pulling in over $2 million from backers.